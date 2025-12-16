Business leaders push for port expansion to unlock coastal growth

A ship offloads cargo at the Port of Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Business leaders and government officials have renewed calls for the expansion of the Port of Mombasa, arguing that the facility holds untapped potential to drive Kenya’s economic growth and position the country as a regional maritime trade hub for East and Central Africa.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) says expanding the port is critical to attracting higher cargo volumes, improving efficiency and supporting businesses across the region. KNCCI Mombasa branch Chairman Abud Jamal said that while cargo throughput at the port has grown in recent years, it could achieve far more with increased capacity, supportive policies and stronger bilateral trade agreements.

“Everyone appreciates the work that Mombasa port does, but we believe it has the potential to do much more,” Jamal said during the 12th Mombasa Business Awards.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya said there are already plans to expand the port and Coast leaders need to back government plans, terming the port as central to the region’s economic strategy. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the port could become a major contributor to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product, noting that transformative investments had powered rapid economic growth in other countries such as China.

“The economy of China was transformed within 30 years and now that country is respected by the US. We need to change our cynical behaviour first,” he noted.

Beyond port infrastructure, Jamal encouraged local entrepreneurs to tap into opportunities in the blue economy, particularly fisheries and aquaculture, which he said could significantly boost incomes if properly supported. He also pointed to rising tourism numbers during the holiday season, driven by improved air connectivity following the entry of airlines such as Turkish Airlines and RwandAir, and renewed calls for the full implementation of open skies policies.

Jamal said KNCCI was pushing for more bilateral trade agreements to expand export markets and address the balance of trade. He expressed optimism about President William Ruto’s recent US visit and ongoing talks around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as well as pending agreements with the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. “As a business community, we are hopeful that the future will be brighter and that government will complete these tools and give business a shot in the arm,” Jamal said.