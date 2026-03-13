New technology to map groundwater formations launched in Kajiado

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SkyTem surveyors launch a new technology that will map groundwater formations without drilling holes at Ololoitikosh, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

As fresh water demand continues to grow rapidly in parts of the country, a new technology to map groundwater formations without drilling a single hole has been launched.

The Sh200 million project under Ground Water Nairobi (GROWANA ) is part of the ongoing government survey of the Nairobi–Kajiado aquifer system.

The initiative is aimed at gathering data on groundwater resources and subsurface conductivity and inform sustainable water management in the region.

Being the world's leading airborne electromagnetic technology, the system will map the Nairobi-Kajiado Aquifer System with unprecedented accuracy.

The survey covers the Nairobi–Kajiado aquifer system, including Nairobi City, Ngong, Kiserian, Isinya, and Kajiado Town.

The two-year partnership project between Kenya and the Danish government will project maps to identify sustainable water sources underground.

According to the GROWANA Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Murunga, the World-leading electromagnetic mapping technology, done by SkyTem Surveyors, has been proven in over 60 countries across six continents.'

''The helicopter began flying across Nairobi–Kajiado aquifer systems on Wednesday with electromagnetic data collection for 3D subsurface mapping, a system ring has been mounted beneath the helicopter, to allow a high-resolution'' said the CEO

''The project will also dramatically improve borehole siting accuracy, enable smart water infrastructure planning, and reduce the cost of failed drilling attempts,'' he added.

SkeyTem Field Manager Paul Jardim told journalists that the helicopter will fly low over the survey area while the system sends pulses into the ground and reads the returning signals to map groundwater formations.

''The exercise is completely safe and non-invasive, the system never flies over buildings, it maintains strict safety protocols,'' said Jardim.

The system delivers comprehensive 3D hydrogeological models, identifies managed aquifer recharge (MAR) sites, and builds local capacity for enhanced groundwater development, said Jardim

The new technology can also detect groundwater formations more than 350 meters deep.

“There is no radiation, no drilling, no chemicals, and no environmental disturbance whatsoever. The technology has been used safely in over 60 countries for more than 20 years with a perfect safety record, including in densely populated urban areas,” he said.

Flight paths are carefully planned to maintain mandatory safety buffers around high-voltage electricity lines, particularly near Athi River and Ngong'' he added.

He said the results will be shared with communities, government agencies, water utilities, academic institutions, and the public, and the goal is to make this vital information accessible to support enhanced water development decisions that benefit all Nairobi residents.

GROWANA has also organised a technical workshop to present a preliminary Interpretation of the airborne geophysical survey, which will be shared with stakeholders and the community.