KPA steps up modernisation drive to ease congestion at Mombasa port

A section of containers at the Port of Mombasa. March 3,2025.[Omondi Onyango,Standard

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to boosting efficiency at the Port of Mombasa through a series of strategic modernisation programmes.

Speaking on Thursday, during a Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) leadership breakfast in Mombasa, Ruto said the authority is rolling out key initiatives to strengthen port operations and align with the government’s development agenda.

The ongoing improvements include upcoming dredging works to accommodate larger vessels, the construction of Berth One at Dongo Kundu to support the multi-billion-shilling Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and the development of Berth 19B to increase capacity at the Port of Mombasa.

The expansion programme comes amid a surge in cargo volumes over the past three months, which has seen ships wait longer to dock due to limited space. Last month, KPA and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) directed ships carrying transshipment cargo to use the Port of Lamu, which currently has adequate berthing space.

Last year, Mombasa handled a record two million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and posted a total cargo throughput of 41 million metric tonnes, a performance attributed to economic growth in the countries served by the port.

Ruto said modern equipment remains central to KPA’s efficiency agenda. The authority has recently acquired energy-efficient cargo-handling equipment, including rubber-tyred gantry cranes, to speed up operations and reduce vessel turnaround time.

He added that automation will further streamline port processes, particularly at the gates, by shifting from manual to digital systems.

Ruto also highlighted the growing role of the Port of Lamu as a key pillar of the Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project. He said KPA plans to host KIFWA officials for a familiarisation tour of the facility.

Commending KIFWA for its continued partnership, Ruto said the engagement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the logistics sector.

“We value this partnership and promise to work closely with KIFWA to advance the logistics industry,” he said.

During the event, KIFWA recognised long-serving members with certificates for their exceptional service to the logistics industry.

KIFWA Coast Region chairman Rajab Hamisi praised the resilience and professionalism of the association’s members and lauded KPA for nurturing stakeholder relationships that enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the sector.