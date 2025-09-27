×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya to wait until New Year for IMF bailout decision as talks stall

By Brian Ngugi | Dec. 11, 2025
CBK Governor Dr Kamau Thugge during the launch of the Chora Plan financial literacy campaign. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya will wait until at least early next year to learn the fate of a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, after critical negotiations stalled over currency manipulation concerns and the classification of billions in securitised loans.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge said on Wednesday the new timeline was announced following a recent meeting between President William Ruto and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, DC, which both sides described as focused on deepening collaboration.  

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

International Monetary Fund Central Bank of Kenya Kamau Thugge Kenyan Shilling
.

Latest Stories

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
33 mins ago
The hidden health toll on East Africa's key logistics artery
Shipping & Logistics
By Macharia Kamau
33 mins ago
KPA shifts focus to WBLA quarter-finals
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
By Lewis Nyaundi 33 mins ago
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
By Nancy Gitonga 33 mins ago
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
By Macharia Kamau 33 mins ago
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
By Francis Ontomwa 33 mins ago
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved