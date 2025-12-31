×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Uganda election activist arrested ahead of vote

By AFP | Dec. 31, 2025
Supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) celebrate the victory of President Yoweri Museveni after the results of the presidential election in Kampala, Uganda, on January 16, 2021. [AFP]

A Ugandan election watchdog on Wednesday denounced the arrest of its leader as a crackdown on rights groups intensifies two weeks before the country goes to the polls.

Uganda will hold elections on January 15, with President Yoweri Museveni, 81, looking to extend his 40-year rule of the country.

Sarah Bireete, a renowned lawyer and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, was detained on Tuesday.

"My house is under siege by Police and Army," she posted on X shortly before being taken into custody.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Bireete, who also chairs the East and Horn of Africa Election Observers Network, has been outspoken about the increasing authoritarianism in the east African country.

Police confirmed the arrest on X but the Centre for Constitutional Governance said she had not been charged with any offence.

"We believe this arrest is a deliberate attempt to stifle one of the most prominent voices calling for government accountability," the NGO said in a statement.

"Every election cycle, the regime targets civil society leaders, journalists, and human rights activists with arrests, abductions, torture," said the leading opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, on X.

There are fears the government will shut down the internet during the election as it did during the last vote in 2021. Last week, it banned the import of Starlink equipment and similar devices.

Democratic rights have been eroding across the region, with thousands reportedly killed by security forces in Tanzania during and after an election in October in which all the main opposition candidates were disqualified.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Uganda Elections Uganda Activists Uganda Polls Uganda President Yoweri Museveni
.

Latest Stories

Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
National
By Mike Kihaki
24 mins ago
Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year
National
By Mike Kihaki
54 mins ago
Kenyans ring in 2026 with prayer, music and renewed calls for unity
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved