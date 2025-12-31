Somaliland recalls its envoy to Djibouti

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters. [Somaliland MFA]

The Somaliland government has recalled its ambassador to Djibouti, Abdifatah Said Ahmed, to Hargeisa for what it described as consultations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was routine, though it comes amid speculation of diplomatic strain following Israel’s recognition of the breakaway territory last week.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland hereby announces that the Government of the Republic of Somaliland has recalled its Representative to the Republic of Djibouti to Hargeisa for consultations, as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements and in line with diplomatic practice,” read the statement.

While the ministry did not elaborate, the decision follows days after Djibouti joined Somalia, Turkey, and Egypt in a joint condemnation of Israel’s move, described as the first such recognition since Somaliland declared independence in 1991.

Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, participated in a telephone call in which senior diplomats from the four countries reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s “unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Djibouti does not recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, but the two sides maintain informal diplomatic relations and have exchanged representatives.

Djibouti has, however, largely aligned itself with Somalia on key diplomatic issues, including votes at the United Nations.

Israel’s announcement last Friday triggered swift international backlash, drawing criticism from the African Union, the European Union, Turkey and several Arab states.

Those opposed to the recognition warn that it threatens peace in the Horn of Africa region, the Red Sea, and international peace and security.

Arab states, led by Jordan, accused Israel of violating international law and the UN Charter, citing what they described as an “expansionist” agenda, amid claims that the country planned to forcefully relocate Palestinians from disputed Gaza territory to Somaliland.

“We fully reject any potential link between such a measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle,” said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).