×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why IMF has delayed Kenya's bailout

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 27, 2025

International Monetary Fund Director for African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie says discussions were continuing but offered no timeline for a breakthrough. [File, Standard]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed reaching a new funding deal with Kenya, even as fresh concerns emerged about currency stability and the Kenya Kwanza government’s debt management strategy.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

International Monetary Fund IMF Funding For Kenya Kenya's Debt Management Strategy Central Bank of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
Football
By Washington Onyango
11 mins ago
Why female athletes don't feel safe while in athletics camps
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
19 mins ago
Woman detained for four days as DCI probe drug links
Courts
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved