×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Developers eye new financing models to boost affordable housing uptake

By James Wanzala | Sep. 4, 2025

Casual workers at affordable housing project in Mukuru, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenya Property Developers Association has inked a partnership with Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) aimed at opening doors to new financing models to tackle affordable housing and sustainable urban development.

The lobby seeks to leverage technical expertise, practical experience and challenges faced by its members to create a voice to push for policy reforms while leveraging the networks the chamber enjoys across sectors of the Kenyan economy.

“From streamlining approval processes, advocating for consistent policies, and creating a stable environment that attracts investment, we will move from fragmented requests to coordinated advocacy,” said KPDA Chairman Ken Luusa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This was during the signing of the partnership in Nairobi on Tuesday. According to KNCCI, twenty-two per cent of Kenyans live in cities, and the urban population is growing at a rate of 4.2 per cent every year.

Nairobi is ranked among the top five fastest-growing real estate markets in Africa. Kenya requires 200,000 new housing units annually to meet demand, yet only 50,000 homes are built, leaving the housing deficit growing by 150,000 units per year.

As a result of this mismatched supply and demand, housing prices have increased by 100 per cent since 2004.

“Rising demand in urban areas, especially Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru, has fueled expansion in gated estates, apartments and mixed-use. Construction of housing is labour-intensive, leading to job creation,” said KNCCI President Eric Rutto.

Rutto also noted that retail space continues to grow, with malls like Two Rivers, Westgate, Garden City, and Sarit Centre expanding Nairobi’s shopping culture.

Affordable Housing Board Chairman said they have reduced construction costs, mobilised more than 100 private sector actors, including 33 consortia into housing development, and assembled a pool of built environment professional consultants involved in the design, supervision, sales and marketing, as well as management of the completed units,” said Simu.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Property Developers Association KNCCI Affordable Housing Real Estate Market
.

Latest Stories

Hope restored for needy learners at Belgut Starehe Centers
Hope restored for needy learners at Belgut Starehe Centers
Rift Valley
By Nikko Tanui
37 mins ago
Apostle Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey light up Uhuru Park at Rhema Feast 2025
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
1 hr ago
After 40 years, Bondeni finally reaches milestone surgery
Rift Valley
By Ruth Magak
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parents risk losing homes as Aga Khan pursues Sh21m medical debt
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Parents risk losing homes as Aga Khan pursues Sh21m medical debt
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
Sh400m fraud case: Tycoon's nephew ordered to appear in court 'on crutches or ICU bed'
By Joackim Bwana 5 hrs ago
Sh400m fraud case: Tycoon's nephew ordered to appear in court 'on crutches or ICU bed'
Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 5 hrs ago
Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved