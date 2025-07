A general view of the Konza City. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

“When I wake up and see cranes from private developers roaring in Konza, that is the day I’ll know the project has been validated. We are constructing 16 godowns that we hope will be up and running by January. I’ll be proud to say I helped Konza take off, knowing that money will finally circulate in Konza’s economy.”

These were the words of Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) chief executive JohnPaul Okwiri in an interview with The Standard.