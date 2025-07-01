KQ secures second route to the United Kingdom

Kenya Airways will make its maiden flight from JKIA, Nairobi, to Gatwick Airport in a bid to enhance its global network. [File, Standard]

National carrier, Kenya Airways will starting Tuesday fly to the United Kingdom (UK) through Gatwick Airport, after it secured the second entry.

KQ will make its maiden flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Gatwick Airport in a bid to enhance its global network.

KQ General Sales Manager East Africa Rose Kisel said that Heathrow Airport, which was its first route, does not accommodate more flights.

Speaking during the 2025 Kenya Air Travel Agents (KATA) annual general meeting and convention in Mombasa, Kiseli said that Gatwick will give the national airline additional connectivity.

She said Gatwick will give the airline additional connectivity and enable them to take customers beyond the entry point.

“We are excited about a second entry point in the UK. The slots in Heathrow do not accommodate more flights, and this is the reason we are starting flights to Gatwick in the UK next Wednesday (today).

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said that the new flight to Gatwick is already fully booked.

Thairu said that the airline added a new Boeing 737-800 in a bid to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

“We are advancing a comprehensive fleet optimisation strategy. Our plan is to grow our fleet by 30 per cent over the next five years to streamline operations, enhance reliability, and offer the flexibility needed to expand into new and underserved markets,” said Thairu.

He said the new route to Gatwick optimises the airline’s route plan that offers customers more choice, seamless connections, and flexible schedules through increased frequencies, new destinations, and strategic codeshare agreements.

Thairu said the Gatwick route will enhance UK connections and deepen the global network.

“We want to launch a new passenger flight to Gatwick in London in July. We are happy that through your collaboration, the new flight is already full, and we thank you for the support you have accorded us over the years,” said Thairu.

He noted that in April, KQ became the first airline in Sub-Saharan Africa to launch New Distribution Capability (NDC) content via the Amadeus Travel Platform that allows them to share fares, seat selection, and baggage options directly with travel agents to enhance travel retailing capabilities.

Thairu said KQ, which posted a net profit of Sh5.4 billion, was a first full-year profit in 12 years.

“Kenya Airways is turning a corner. Last year, we recorded profits for the first time in many years — along with record-breaking passenger and cargo volumes,” said Thairu.

Thairu also said KQ should be protected and allowed to grow even as the tourism stakeholders advocate for open skies to boost the number of international flights and attain the five million tourist target by 2027.