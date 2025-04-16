Equity boss receives Freedom of the City of London honours

Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Holdings Managing Director and CEO with Lord Jonathan Marland, Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (right) and Lord Hugo Swire, Deputy Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (left). [Courtesy]

Equity Group Holdings Chief Executive James Mwangi has received the Freedom of the City of London Award.

The award is one of the world’s oldest and most respected civic honours in recognition of his long-standing efforts in advancing financial inclusion and economic empowerment across Africa.

It places Mr Mwangi among a select group of global figures, including Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill, Dwight D Eisenhower, Margaret Thatcher, Benjamin Franklin, and Lee Kuan Yew, who have received the award.

The Equity boss received the award at a dinner in his honour in London and attended by government officials and business leaders, including Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investments Lee Kinyanjui, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Ambassador Catherine Wahome, and Lord Jonathan Marland, chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Mwangi said the award signified "Africa's time is now."

“This honour reaffirms that purposeful leadership can transform lives, unlock potential, and restore dignity to communities,” he said.

The Freedom of the City of London Award dates back to the 12th century.

Historically, it granted individuals the right to trade within the city and was a marker of civic trust and responsibility.

Today, it serves as a symbolic recognition of exceptional contributions to society.

Other past recipients include leaders such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Otto von Habsburg, as well as innovators Bill Gates, Tim Berners-Lee, and Sanjiv Chadha.

The award is conferred by the City of London Corporation and is considered one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies.

Besides leading one of Africa’s most influential financial institutions, Mwangi is the chairman of the East and Central Africa Hub of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations Global Board of Advisors, helping inform the world about Africa’s opportunities, and a member of the World Bank Group High-level Advisory Council on Jobs, working to address unemployment and social inequality globally.