Kenyan tech agency eyes Nigeria's market in expansion plan

Transmit CEO Femisire Ajayi shakes hands with Suss Ad's Managing Partner Dennis Mainaafter signing a patnership deal aiming to expand reach in the African market. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s Suss Ads, a global marketing, communications, and technology agency, has partnered with Nigeria’s Transmit, an advertising technology firm, to introduce programmatic advertising solutions for radio and television in African markets.

The partnership was announced at an event held at the Vault Social House in Lagos, Nigeria, by industry stakeholders from Kenya and Nigeria.

The firm said in a joint statement that the collaboration will programmatically integrate radio and television advertising through Suss Ads’ Media Integrated Advertising Platform.

Suss Ads, which says it operates in over 63 global markets, will leverage Transmit’s expertise in AdTech to expand its presence in Africa. The platform allows brands to run radio ads alongside digital campaigns, targeting audiences in Kenya and other African markets.

“This partnership bridges the gap between traditional and digital advertising,” said Dennis Maina, Managing Partner at Suss Ads, in a statement.

Femisire Ajayi, CEO of Transmit, said the collaboration aims to provide advertisers with tech-enabled solutions to enhance reach and efficiency. “We are excited to join forces with Suss Ads to create opportunities for advertisers in Nigeria and Kenya,” Ajayi said.

The partnership comes as Africa’s advertising industry grows, driven by increasing digital adoption and a young, tech-savvy population. The combined capabilities of Suss Ads and Transmit are expected to offer brands new ways to connect with audiences across the continent, the firms said.