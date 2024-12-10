The Standard

SHA ranks behind Gachagua, Miano in Google search trends in Kenya

By Mate Tongola | 42m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

The SHA, although the most searched news item, trailed behind in overall search trends.  [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano topped Google search trends in Kenya in 2024, leaving the recently launched Social Health Authority (SHA) behind in the rankings.

According to Google, Gachagua and Miano dominated searches, while National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji ranked fourth. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki rounded out the top five most searched personalities.

The SHA, although the most searched news item, trailed behind in overall search trends. The Finance Bill and the 2024 US Elections followed closely in the news category.

In sports, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) topped the search trends, with Euro 2024 and the Olympics 2024 schedule taking second and third spots.

Supacell, Damsel, Shogun, and The Boys led the list of most searched movies and TV shows, while Vybz Cartel and Donald Trump topped the list of trending global personalities.

Rita Tinina, former KTN news anchor, came third in the list of top 10 most searched deceased personalities of 2024, following TikTok star Brian Chira and actor Charles Ouda.

In music, the song "Anguka Nayo" by Fathermoh led the trending lyrics list, with "Kudadeh" coming in second.

The most searched "How to" query was about checking KCSE results for 2023, followed by how to update a token meter.

Related Topics

Google Search 2024 Rigathi Gachagua SHA Rebecca Miano
.

Latest Stories

Five new Mpox cases confirmed in Kenya
Five new Mpox cases confirmed in Kenya
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
27 mins ago
Nairobi Hospital workers threaten strike over governance crisis
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
38 mins ago
SHA ranks behind Gachagua, Miano in Google search trends in Kenya
Sci & Tech
By Mate Tongola
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State's overseas jobs drive should be a last resort
By XN Iraki 1 hr ago
State's overseas jobs drive should be a last resort
How State is using NIS to gauge public opinion
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
How State is using NIS to gauge public opinion
Behind closed doors: Inside Uhuru-Ruto power talks
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
Behind closed doors: Inside Uhuru-Ruto power talks
ODM experts in Kenya Kwanza contemporary political court jesters
By Alexander Chagema 1 hr ago
ODM experts in Kenya Kwanza contemporary political court jesters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved