SHA ranks behind Gachagua, Miano in Google search trends in Kenya

The SHA, although the most searched news item, trailed behind in overall search trends. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano topped Google search trends in Kenya in 2024, leaving the recently launched Social Health Authority (SHA) behind in the rankings.

According to Google, Gachagua and Miano dominated searches, while National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji ranked fourth. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki rounded out the top five most searched personalities.

The SHA, although the most searched news item, trailed behind in overall search trends. The Finance Bill and the 2024 US Elections followed closely in the news category.

In sports, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) topped the search trends, with Euro 2024 and the Olympics 2024 schedule taking second and third spots.

Supacell, Damsel, Shogun, and The Boys led the list of most searched movies and TV shows, while Vybz Cartel and Donald Trump topped the list of trending global personalities.

Rita Tinina, former KTN news anchor, came third in the list of top 10 most searched deceased personalities of 2024, following TikTok star Brian Chira and actor Charles Ouda.

In music, the song "Anguka Nayo" by Fathermoh led the trending lyrics list, with "Kudadeh" coming in second.

The most searched "How to" query was about checking KCSE results for 2023, followed by how to update a token meter.