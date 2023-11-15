Samsung's SmartThings app transforms homes into seamless spaces

Samsung foldable phones. [Courtesy]

In a world shaped by technology, Samsung's SmartThings app is making homes smarter and more convenient for consumers, allowing easy control of household appliances from the comfort of your phones.

This innovative application seamlessly connects and manages all household appliances, allowing homeowners to control their living spaces effortlessly from the comfort of their couch or even while on the go.

Sam Odhiambo, the consumer appliances boss at Samsung East Africa noted that Kenyans are progressively embracing the concept of smart homes, which is making it easy for them to manage and control homes, farms, offices, and other facilities.

"Samsung recognised the need to address the disconnect between gadgets to enhance communication and better serve our customers. This led to the development of internet-enabled gadgets, enabling seamless communication between them," explained Odhiambo.

"Now, our gadgets can connect with ease, making everyday life more efficient."

With the SmartThings app, users can experience the convenience of operating their homes using just a smartphone or tablet.

The app not only streamlines everyday tasks but also grants users the power to monitor their homes remotely, no matter where they are.

He said one of the critical challenges Samsung aimed to address with the SmartThings app was the fragmentation among gadgets so that users could effectively streamline them.

“It's not just about individual devices; it's about how they communicate and serve customers effectively,” Odhiambo told Enterprise in an interview last Thursday, adding, “The smart things are part of Samsung's innovations to save energy and make life great by using technology to address issues .”

The concept revolves around gadgets having internet connectivity and the ability to connect with each other or the Internet of Things (IoT).

"When you're at the office, you can understand what's required at home, who is at home, your security status, and other crucial information," Odhiambo explained.

“And even when you are at home, you can understand who is in the office or farm and even execute several tasks remotely if the gadgets are connected to the internet.”

He said the versatility of the SmartThings app is a remarkable aspect since it can be installed on your smartphone, iPad, laptop, smart television, and computers - making it easily accessible and user-friendly.

“The app seamlessly connects all your IoT devices, enabling you to operate, monitor, and control your home effortlessly,” Odhiambo said.

He observed that beyond the convenience of managing individual devices, SmartThings allows users to prioritise what matters most to them.

“Whether it's saving energy, increasing security, accessing entertainment, or making daily routines more efficient, the app offers a myriad of options,” he said.

Samsung said on its website in Germany last August that with a continually growing ecosystem, SmartThings caters to its 285 million users, helping them adapt and personalise their homes according to their unique needs.

“And the numbers are growing,” Odhiambo said.

“This application effectively connects and controls multiple appliances and devices through a single, user-friendly interface.”

The SmartThings app offers the ultimate control, ensuring users can manage their homes from anywhere. It facilitates seamless entertainment experiences and keeps homes secure.

Odhiambo says in a world where our homes play multiple roles, serving as offices, places of relaxation, and entertainment hubs, SmartThings bridges the gap between tasks and leisure.

It allows you to smoothly transition from chores to relaxation so that you can focus on what truly matters.

“Additionally, SmartThings is now compatible with Matter and an even wider range of devices, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving smart home landscape,” he noted.

“SmartThings by Samsung is a game-changer in the realm of smart homes. It empowers users to manage and control their home appliances and compatible electronic devices directly from their smartphones or tablets."

He noted that users can receive notifications about the status of connected devices, turning their mobile devices into remote controls for their entire home.