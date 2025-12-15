Gospel and secular stars electrify the third Kalenjin Music Festival

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii joins Sengwen dancers from Uganda during Kalenjin Music Festival Awards at the Eldoret Sports Club on December 14, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The third edition of Kalenjin Music Festivals drove Eldoret city into a frenzy as artists sang their hearts out and ecstatic fans danced.

Artists from both music and comedy, as well as humanitarian figures, converged at the Eldoret Sports Club on Saturday for awards that recognised standout performances in 2025.

Winners walked away with mouthwatering prizes after the event that attracted thousands of enthusiasts of cultural artistry.

Music sensation Sweetstar Michael Aron, the singer of Mafisi, Kyachamin (I loved you), Stacy and Qween among other songs emerged the overall secular artist of the year.

Gloria Kotestes, who has En 5 Minutes (In Five Minutes), Msaliti (betrayer) and Heartbreak among other tunes sang her way to glory, emerging the best female secular artist of 2025.

An emotional Kotestes walked away with the winning prize of Sh500,000.

Winner of the best collaboration gospel song went Justus Tuno and Cathy Komen, who doled out Chorwenyu (My Friend).

Phenomenal stage performances by guest artists such as gospel singer Emmy Kosgei and Agatha Naserian further electrified the show.

Shunami in action during Kalenjin Music Festival Awards at the Eldoret Sports on December 14, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Secular artist Subembe Kimaya Boosters as well as groups from Kapchorwa, Uganda and Mount Elgon showcased music talents in the event that also honored DJs and Masters of Ceremony and content creation. Pokot Boy, Bruni Star, Rose Chaboi and Jose Jose were in the long list of artists who graced the third edition.

The awards were a culmination of a year-round empowerment of talents across a number of Rift Valley counties, under the patronage of Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ngeno.

“We want music and content creation to be elevated to thriving careers so that artists earn from their talents,” the patron said.

Music fans followed the showpiece live on KTN.

Several political figures from Rift Valley were among the fans who jammed the venue.

Bomet traditional dancers before taking on the stage during Kalenjin Music Festival Awards at the Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County, on December 14, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Cultural music fanatic, Senator Jackson Mandago, Governor Jonathan Bii and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisley Rotich and a host of MPs including Kesses MP Julius Rutto, Nandi Woman Representative Cynthia Muge, Maryanne Kitany (Aldai), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West) and Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South) among others.

“You creativity and passion continue to entertain, inspire and unite our country,” Governor Bii told artists and fans.

Departed musicians, Diana Chelele, Kenene International and Rhino Kaboom were honored posthumously at the event.

Meshack Mathias and Joyce Langat emerged the best gosepl singers last year while Kilel Jazz, Faith Therui, Bruni Star and Vicky Brilliance won the best overall, best female, best upcoming male and female artists respectively in the inaugural edition in 2023 staged in Kapkatet, Bomet County.

Eldoret was hosting the awards for the first time since its inauguration three years ago.