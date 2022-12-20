New acquisition sees KCB take on Equity in battle for DR Congo

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 20, 2022

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo and Trust Merchant Bank SA (TMB) Oliver Meisenberg during the final sign-off ceremony event. [File]

KCB Group, the second largest bank in the region by asset base, has pronounced itself in the battle for the largely untapped Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) market.

This is after sealing an agreement to acquire 85 per cent shareholding in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) – one of the DRC’s largest banks, with a deal for a full takeover after two years.

“The transaction will enable KCB to accelerate its market presence in the DRC in the near term by leveraging on TMB’s 18-year operational history, vast branch network, valuable local customer relationships and deep knowledge of local business dynamics,” said the lender’s chief executive Paul Russo (pictured).

“In addition to the core banking business of TMB, the existence of an insurance subsidiary Afrissur SA will provide an opportunity for KCB to diversify its offerings in DRC’s insurance sector. This Transaction will provide KCB with a strategic foundation to capitalise on cross-border trade from the Indian to the Atlantic Oceans.”

KCB joins a growing list of Kenyan companies including rival Equity Bank which are looking for investment opportunities in DRC.

This is as the mineral-rich economy turns out to be a fertile hunting ground for top firms, with the World Bank and the African Development Bank tipping the nation as the next frontier for growth.

Yesterday, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) rallied Kenyan lenders to conquer regional markets within regulation. DRC is the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa offering huge untapped opportunities for access to one of the world’s last economic frontiers.

It is endowed with exceptional natural resources, including minerals such as cobalt and copper, hydropower potential, significant arable land, immense biodiversity, and the world’s second-largest rainforest.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Why Americans are back despite us turning East
Next article
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Ruto's Sh26b cheap power dilemma as cost of living crisis rages
By Sara Okuoro 6 hours ago
Business
Online delivery firm appoints new general manager for Kenya
By Stephanie Wangari 8 hours ago
Business
Kenya Power appoints Joy Brenda Masinde as chair
.

Latest Stories

Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops
Business
By Peter Theuri
29 minutes ago
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
Business
By Macharia Kamau
57 minutes ago
Premium Why Americans are back despite us turning East
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
New acquisition sees KCB take on Equity in battle for DR Congo
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Premium Nearly half of Hustler Fund borrowers are yet to repay
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
2 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri 29 minutes ago
Business
Experts urge State to increase research funding for GM crops
By Macharia Kamau 57 minutes ago
Business
Firm secures Sh8.6b to build 35MW plant
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Business
Premium Nearly half of Hustler Fund borrowers are yet to repay
By Sara Okuoro 6 hours ago
Business
Online delivery firm appoints new general manager for Kenya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.