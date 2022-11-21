Equity names Samuel Kirubi as Group Chief Operating Officer

Equity's new Chief Operating Officer Samuel Kirubi [File, Standard]

Equity Group has named Samuel Kirubi as the new Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) in its head office in Nairobi.

Kirubi will replace John Wilson who exited the company in 2019.

Prior to his promotion as GCOO, Kirubi served as the Managing Director of Equity Bank in Uganda.

During his tenure in Uganda, Equity bank says Kirubi turned the subsidiary from making losses to become the fifth most profitable bank in Kenya.

Welcoming the appointment, Kirubi said, “I am delighted and humbled at the opportunity afforded to me by the board to steer the Group’s operations across the Group.”

“My commitment to the Board is that I will uphold their expectations and work with my colleagues in taking Equity to the next level as we focus our eyes to making Equity the home of 100 million customers,” he added.

In his new role, Kirubi will oversee the enhancement of the Group’s capacity to deliver on its strategy by aligning people, commercial business and business risk to customers’ aspirations.

“The Board has expressed confidence in Kirubi’s capability, experience and deep knowledge of the transition culture in taking up this responsibility at a critical time of the bank’s growth and expansion,” said Equity CEO James Mwangi.

Kirubi holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from Moi University and a BA in Economics and Statistics from Egerton University.