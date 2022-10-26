Safaricom launches 5G, changes tack as costly phones hinder uptake

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Oct 26, 2022
 Safaricom reckons targeting areas previously not covered by its fibre network could boost the rollout of 5G.

 Safaricom will target residences and commercial offices in areas that are not currently served by its fibre network as it rolls out its new high-speed internet.

The telco will Thursday, October 26 commercially launch Kenya’s first fifth-generation (5G) mobile internet services after a successful pilot last year. 

It is also the first mobile phone operator to offer the service in the East Africa region. 

The decision to target commercial offices and residential areas comes after costly 5G-enabled mobile phones slowed down Safaricom’s expansion of the superfast fifth-generation network and sites.

 "The retail prices of 5G phones are more than Sh100,000, putting them beyond the reach of most Kenyans," said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa in the company's latest sustainability report.

 "Until handsets that can receive 5G are at a sufficient scale from an individual mobile perspective, there is an insufficient need to have lots of sites that offer 5G.

"Accordingly, we decided to slow down the 5G rollout in Kenya and focus on the 4G network."

 Safaricom reckons targeting areas previously not covered by its fibre network could boost the rollout of 5G.

 "We know that the 5G network heralds an era of intelligent connectivity and will be a key driver of our strategy going forward as we work to enable digital lifestyles for all Kenyans," said Mr Ndegwa.

 The 5G service, which is backed by Nokia and Huawei, is a central part of Safaricom's attempts to further expand its data business to counter slower growth in voice revenues.

Safaricom is under pressure to diversify its revenue streams from voice, short message services, cash transfers and payments.

The telco, part-owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, is keen to create new revenue streams as its voice business matures.

Safaricom earlier on announced plans to partner with the government and firms in revving up the 5G mobile internet services, through which it seeks to deepen innovation in sectors such as health and agriculture.

 The telco last year launched the upgraded network on a pilot basis in major urban centres including Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega—all of which routinely witnessed increased data traffic.

 Mr Ndegwa by then foresaw partnership opportunities in telehealth, telemedicine and agriculture through value addition in other sectors and platforms.

 “The 5G network heralds the era of intelligent connectivity and will be a key driver of this strategy by enabling us to build on the investments and successes of the last two decades to catapult Safaricom to the next level as we enable digital lifestyles of Kenyans,” the CEO said.

 Safaricom subscribers who want to use the service will need to acquire new handsets that are compatible with 5G before they can enjoy the super-fast internet, which offers much faster data download and upload speeds that ultimately ease network congestion.

 Safaricom has been seeking to capitalise on Kenya's rising mobile internet use.

 "Growth in mobile data revenue increased from Sh44.8 billion in the financial year 2021 to Sh48.4 billion—a good performance in a year in which consumers faced economic pressure generated by the challenges of Covid-19 and escalating food costs," the firm said.

 "Additionally, our total market share increased to 65.3 per cent."

 The 5G launch follows the December 2015 unveiling of the 4G network.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Raila, Karume families among those with uncollected millions
Next article
East Africa Portland Cement profit drops 71 per cent
.

Similar Articles

By Julius Kipng’etich 15 hours ago
Work Life
Premium How to cash in on Gen Z
By Moses Omusolo 17 hours ago
Enterprise
Over Sh12 million up for grabs for entrepreneurs addressing food crisis
By Loren Lubanga 17 hours ago
Enterprise
What makes customer on boarding in banking a journey not a transaction
.

Latest Stories

East Africa Portland Cement profit drops 71 per cent
Business
By Macharia Kamau
17 minutes ago
Safaricom launches 5G, changes tack as costly phones hinder uptake
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Premium The job loss that birthed house hunting business
Enterprise
By Edwin Njenga
2 hours ago
Premium Hustlers need more than money to succeed in business
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
2 hours ago
Premium Raila, Karume families among those with uncollected millions
Business
By Brian Ngugi
4 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 17 minutes ago
Business
East Africa Portland Cement profit drops 71 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 4 hours ago
Business
Premium Raila, Karume families among those with uncollected millions
By Kamau Muthoni Oct. 25, 2022
Business
Premium How time killed quest to cushion local millers from tax-free sugar
By Brian Ngugi Oct. 25, 2022
Business
Premium IMF wants Kenya to cut subsidies but support vulnerable families

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.