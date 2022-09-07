Over 300 firms comply with new data regulations

Business
 By Moses Omusolo | Sep 07, 2022
Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.  [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Data Commissioner has issued more than 300 firms with certificates as the government steps up efforts to protect users’ privacy.

A report by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) says more than 800 other organisations were working to get compliant.

It says the ODPC received more than 1,600 applications from various data handlers in the ongoing registration process that started on July 14 this year through an online portal.

“As of September 2, 2022, the office has issued 332 entities with certificates of registration while 805 others were yet to make payment to proceed with the application process,” the ODPC said.

The Data Protection (Registration of Data Controllers and Data Processors) Regulations, 2021 were gazetted on 14 January this year, where the commission published a guidance note to facilitate the process.

The ODPC said the applications received so far were from a wide range of entities including State agencies, non-profit and private organisations, and religious institutions.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, in a statement on Friday, commended the complying data handlers for taking effective steps to meet their registration obligations.

“I urge all data controllers and processors to get registered in compliance with the regulations which seek to protect the right of individuals and facilitate the realisation of a thriving digital economy that relies on data for innovations and growth,” she said.

The ODPC said the registration requirements largely hinge on a firm’s annual turnover and the number of employees, save for certain entities that must register regardless of these requirements.

.

