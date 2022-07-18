Kenya Re appoints former MMU chancellor as Board chairman

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Jul 18th 2022
Dr Catherine Kimaru.

The Kenya Reinsurance Corporation has elected former Multimedia University chancellor Dr Catherine Kimura as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment took effect on Friday, July 15.

The corporation has described Dr Kimura as a specialist in Public finance, policy and management with over 37 years of experience.

She is currently serving as the Director of Old Mutual Securities Limited.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Tourism and International Relations from the University of Paris and a Certificate in Public Finance from Connecticut University.

She has worked at the Ministry of Finance, EALA MP and was also the first chancellor of Multimedia University.

Dr Kimura has also worked with the Nairobi City Council Management and Oversight Board as its project coordinator.

The former MMU boss has also held various positions in the Ministries of Health, Finance, Tourism and Wildlife.

The new Kenya-Re board chair has also previously worked with KCB Bank, Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), Kenya Sugar Authority, Kenya Sugar Development Fund, Mumias Sugar Company, Busia Sugar Company, and KEPHIS among others.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Working late nights? It could be detrimental to your health
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 4 days ago
Real Estate
Premium Why resettlement of squatters is a thorny issue for government
By Graham Kajilwa 4 days ago
Real Estate
Student housing demand drives property market
By Dominic Omondi 4 days ago
Real Estate
Furniture firm inks distribution deal with Egyptian manufacturer
.

Latest Stories

Former MMU chancellor to chair Kenya Re board
Business
By Winfrey Owino
1 hour ago
IMF: World Uncertainty Index not ours
Business
By Dominic Omondi
1 hour ago
Can Kenya go the Sri Lankan way?
Business
By Dominic Omondi
2 hours ago
MultiChoice seeks punishment of telco over pirated websites
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
11 hours ago
Premium Road to nowhere? Why it's a sore ride for Uber drivers
Business
By Renee Were
17 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Winfrey Owino 1 hour ago
Business
Former MMU chancellor to chair Kenya Re board
By Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Business
IMF: World Uncertainty Index not ours
By Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Business
Can Kenya go the Sri Lankan way?
By Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago
Business
MultiChoice seeks punishment of telco over pirated websites

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel