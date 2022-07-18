Kenya Re appoints former MMU chancellor as Board chairman

Dr Catherine Kimaru.

The Kenya Reinsurance Corporation has elected former Multimedia University chancellor Dr Catherine Kimura as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment took effect on Friday, July 15.

The corporation has described Dr Kimura as a specialist in Public finance, policy and management with over 37 years of experience.

She is currently serving as the Director of Old Mutual Securities Limited.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Tourism and International Relations from the University of Paris and a Certificate in Public Finance from Connecticut University.

She has worked at the Ministry of Finance, EALA MP and was also the first chancellor of Multimedia University.

Dr Kimura has also worked with the Nairobi City Council Management and Oversight Board as its project coordinator.

The former MMU boss has also held various positions in the Ministries of Health, Finance, Tourism and Wildlife.

The new Kenya-Re board chair has also previously worked with KCB Bank, Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), Kenya Sugar Authority, Kenya Sugar Development Fund, Mumias Sugar Company, Busia Sugar Company, and KEPHIS among others.