Over 400 people displaced by floods in Taita Taveta

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyans urged to move to higher ground as flood risks rise . [File, Standard]

Taita Taveta County Government has distributed 890 iron sheets to 89 households whose houses were swept away by raging floods following heavy rains pounding the region.

The beneficiaries included perennial flood victims from Kasigau and Marungu wards that were displaced after months of devastating drought and famine across the coast; heavy rains are pounding, causing the death of one person and leaving behind a trail of destruction in the county.

Last Monday, a middle-aged man died in a 40-foot water reservoir, police said. Peter Mwakai died in Bungule village while constructing the reservoir at the farm belonging to Kasigau Ward Rep Amos Makalo.

“He was one of the two people hired by the MCA to dig the water reservoir on his farm, and while inside, one suffocated and succumbed while the other was rescued and rushed to the nearest dispensary for treatment,” said Voi Sub-County Police Commander Fredrick Kinaibei.

At the same time, most roads leading to agricultural and mining-rich areas have been destroyed and rendered impassable. One of the damaged roads includes the neglected Maungu-Kasigau Road, where motorists have been spending nights in the cold.

Yesterday, the county administration under the County Disaster Management Programme distributed 890 iron sheets to 89 households in Marungu and Kasigau wards to support families whose homes were damaged by the recent strong winds following heavy rains.

County Chief Officer (CCO) for Special Programmes and Service Delivery, Harrison Mkala, said the government intervention is intended to assist the affected families in rebuilding their homes following the destruction of roofing structures caused by the recent strong winds.

“Rains accompanied by strong winds destroyed houses and displaced people in the affected wards. As the county administration, we have done our part to assist the affected families to rebuild their houses,” the CCO told The Standard yesterday.

Mr. Mkala spoke even as it emerged the county has no comprehensive water harvesting and storage strategies following flooding, which affected key infrastructure, paralysed transport, and left locals displaced, forcing them to spend nights in the cold.

“The only integrated solution to the perennial flooding is the construction of dykes in hilly areas and water harvesting," said Francis Mrisa Mwachaka, a villager at Kulikila village, where dozens of villagers were displaced.

Yesterday, Mkala said some of the devolved functions are still being managed by the national government. “Our functions are limited, as we only do boreholes and water pans. Water harvesting is the function of the national government,” the CCO clarified.

"Houses and toilets were brought down by the heavy rains, and we fear for our lives because there could likely be an outbreak of waterborne diseases in the area if the county and national governments do not intervene urgently.

I have lost my house and other properties", noted Mwachaka.

It is, however, a major relief to many farmers following the onset of the rains after a prolonged drought that disrupted learning and caused food deficits, leaving children and pregnant women malnourished due to poor feeding.

Malnourishment was mainly driven by seasonal food insecurity, especially during prolonged dry periods, and economic constraints limiting household purchasing power, said a recent drought assessment report seen by The Standard yesterday.

Multiple interviews by the residents said livestock and wildlife, especially in low-land areas of the county, can now quench thirst following the rains that brought a sign of relief and misery in the region.

"It is now a relief to us after the county started receiving heavy rains this week, which will result in a reduction in human-wildlife conflict in the region,” said a resident in the Kasigau location.

The rains come at a time when farmers have destroyed forests in a long-held belief that smoke billowing in the sky will induce rainfall.

The practice has seen large areas of forestland destroyed during the dry season, especially when the rains are delayed, leading to the destruction of critical water towers and habitats for some critically endangered wildlife and plant species.

“The cultural belief has been working for the community, and it should not be ignored. When the fires are set, it will not take two weeks before it rains,” said Bernard Mwangai of Voi.

“You can see that rains have started after farmers set fire to forests. Our lives have water, and we can go back to our farms to cultivate and grow crops,” added Mzee Mwangai. The current forest cover now stands at less than 4 per cent.

"The rains have given us relief because we have been grappling with water and food shortages caused by prolonged drought,” said Norman Mwambi, a resident in Mwatate Sub-County.