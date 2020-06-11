×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

By Kamau Muthoni | March 12th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Mombasa businessman Tahir Sheikh Said alias TSS. [Maarufu Mohammed, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has lifted orders barring the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) from selling the property of late Mombasa tycoon Tahir Sheikh Said (TSS) over a Sh4 billion loan.

Justices William Ouko, Gatembu Kairu and Kathurima M’Inoti overturned Environment and Lands Court’s orders, saying that although Justice James Olola sympathised with the fact that TSS had just died when the bank issued its notice, the law was tilted in favour of the lender.

TSS owned a majority stake in Juja Coffee Exporters, which had borrowed Sh2.9 billion from NBK  and used a parcel of land in Mombasa as security. The property was registered under another firm owned by the businessman, Lamu Ginners Company.

“In restraining the bank from pursuing its remedies under the legal charge, the learned judge appears to also have been moved by the plea that one of the directors of the borrower, who was said to be the ‘mover’ of the company and the principal director, had died,” the Appeals Court judges said.

Read More

“Whereas the sympathy and compassion shown by the judge may be commendable, it was not a sound legal basis for exercising judicial discretion in the manner that he did.” 

Juja Coffee argued in its petition that TSS was the primary decision-maker and was the one who negotiated the loan.

According to the surviving director, Tauhida Tahir Said, they had difficulties tracing relevant documents on the loan after TSS died on January 10, 2017.

The coffee firm expressed a desire to settle the debt in order to salvage the property.

Justice Olola in his ruling last year said there were doubts on the loan and barred the bank from auctioning the land until it produced documents on the loan and authenticated the amounts the TSS firm owed.

“As matters stand, the plaintiffs (Juja Coffee Exporters) have raised a pertinent issue as to whether the charge was executed and whether the directors who did so had the plaintiff’s authority,” he ruled.

“The plaintiff’s surviving directors have indicated that they had no knowledge of the execution of the charge and I think it was incumbent upon the defendants to demonstrate the existence of the same as well as the fact that it was properly executed by authorised signatories.”

Aggrieved, NBK moved to the Court of Appeal arguing that the judge failed to consider that the borrower had defaulted on the loan and had already accrued more than Sh12 million interest.

The bank said it first issued Juja Coffee with a 30-day notice and when the period lapsed, a second one of 40 days.

The court heard that a third notice of 45 days was issued, which included an intention to auction the property.

Related Topics
National Bank of Kenya NBK Tahir Sheikh Said
Share this story
Previous article
Save Moi university students from hunger pangs
Next article
Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

University of Eldoret salary account frozen in pay row
University of Eldoret salary account frozen in pay row

LATEST STORIES

Counties to get additional Sh26b
Counties to get additional Sh26b

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

1 day ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

8 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

9 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

11 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Omar ordered to testify in inquest into Tecra’s death

Omar ordered to testify in inquest into Tecra’s death

Paul Ogemba 1 hour ago
Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Daniel Wesangula and Reuters 1 hour ago
Tourism: From billion dollars in earnings to trickle of coins

Tourism: From billion dollars in earnings to trickle of coins

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

Josphat Thiong'o 1 hour ago

More stories

Counties to get additional Sh26b

By Frankline Sunday
Counties to get additional Sh26b

Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

By Awal Mohammed
Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

By Simon Oyeng’ and Jennifer Anyango
Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

Death traps: Why you could pay for abandoned excavation

By Peter Theuri
Death traps: Why you could pay for abandoned excavation

Woman in Sh4b deal can’t recall bank accounts

By Moses Nyamori
Woman in Sh4b deal can’t recall bank accounts

Business was good for a few in spite of the Covid-19 crisis

By Peter Theuri
Business was good for a few in spite of the Covid-19 crisis

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.