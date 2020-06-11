×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government explores new markets for Miraa

By Edwin Gitonga | March 5th 2021 at 10:32:39 GMT +0300

CS Betty Maina (L) and Meru Governor Betty Maina during the launch of Covid-19 recovery strategy (PHOTO: Edwin Gitonga)

The government is exploring new options for Miraa after running into problems with Somalia, a key market in the region.

Speaking during the launch of Meru County Micro and Small Enterprises Post Covid-19 Recovery Strategy, Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said the Government of Kenya is working closely with the Djibouti Government which might be the next country to allow Miraa exports from Kenya.

“And we have to look for other markets too but at an advanced stage is a visit to Djibouti, said Ms Maina. "We have established a committee to work within the ministry to search for other markets for fresh miraa.”

She added that of urgency will be establishing a Miraa Value addition chain where the crop can be processed instead of selling the perishable raw produce.

Industrialisation and Trade CAS David Osiany who accompanied the CS also noted that after they successfully secure the Djibouti market, they would also move to Mozambique and assured the farmers that the crop will get back to the international market.

Read More

Osiany told Meru residents that they are still negotiating with the Somalia government to lift the ban on Miraa from Kenya while also casting the net for alternative markets.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said attempts for miraa value addition were being hindered by the Kenya Bureau of Standards who have not issued licenses for Miraa products such as wines, sweets, chewing gum despite the products being availed to them for certification.

Kiraitu said that a lot of research has been done on Miraa and many products made but Kebs has been reluctant to certify them and asked the CS to intervene.

He added that since the Somalia market was closed, miraa farmers have been hit hard thus need for the national government to move with speed in search for other markets.

Related Topics
Miraa CS Betty Maina Kiraitu Murungi Somalia
Share this story
Previous article
Chelsea defeat a massive blow, says Klopp
Next article
Local media: Overseas fans likely to be barred from Tokyo Games

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Prepare well for hearing of Kenya-Somalia border case
Prepare well for hearing of Kenya-Somalia border case

LATEST STORIES

Top-four a possibility for West Ham, says Moyes
Top-four a possibility for West Ham, says Moyes

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

5 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 12 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 12 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 20 hours ago

More stories

Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

By Reuters
Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

By Maser Electronics
UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

By Reuters
EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

By Josephat Thiong'o
Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

The future of crypto trading

By Agencies
The future of crypto trading

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni
Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.