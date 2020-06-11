MPs threaten to shoot down budget over CDF cash

Nyando MP Jared Okello in Kisii in 2017. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard].

Lawmakers have threatened to reject a supplementary budget over a delay to disburse billions of shillings for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

It has emerged that the National Treasury has disbursed only Sh8 billion out of Sh41.7 billion for the current financial year that is ending in three months. Another Sh18 billion disbursed this year was used to clear arrears for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The matter was raised on the floor of the House by Nyando MP Jared Okello, who said his constituency had received only Sh16 million out of Sh137 million.

"We have contractors who are demanding payments. We cannot pay for children who depend on CDF for school fees. We see Executive programmes running as usual yet this important aspect is lagging behind. If it will call for censure of the Treasury to respond, then it is time to act,” Okello said.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi shared similar views even as he informed the House that the Budget and Appropriations Committee will meet today with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani over the matter.

Read More

Mbadi described the delay as 'grave' and accused the Executive of prioritising its development agenda at the expense of projects funded by the CDF.

“I have been in this Parliament for almost 13 years and this is the first time that we are in March and we have not received even 50 per cent of the allocations," said Mbadi.

He continued: "We must agree with the CS to have the arrears factored in the supplementary budget. I don’t see why we should deal with what comes from the Executive when it is not keen on releasing CDF."

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma asked the House not to approve the supplementary budget until the remaining funds are released.

He said it was surprising that the Treasury was not ready to release the money even after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed MPs to use the CDF to put up school infrastructure as part of the government's plan to fight Covid-19 in schools.