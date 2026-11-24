Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump tours a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025. [AFP]

The Rwandan government has once again announced its willingness to accommodate European countries seeking to outsource their immigration policies to the African continent. Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands recently announced that they were negotiating an arrangement with Rwanda to establish a deportation hub for people whose asylum applications have been rejected in Europe. The proposed arrangement, expected to begin in 2027, would see people who have exhausted their legal avenues to remain in Europe transferred to Rwanda, where they would be expected to integrate into Rwandan society or return to their countries of origin. The initial facility is expected to accommodate approximately 100 people at a time.

This is not the first time Rwanda has entered into such an arrangement with a European government. In 2022, the United Kingdom entered into a Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, under which people arriving in Britain through irregular routes could be transferred to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed there. The British government presented the arrangement as a means of deterring irregular migration and disrupting people-smuggling networks. In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the policy was unlawful because there were substantial grounds for believing that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda faced a real risk of being returned to countries where they could face persecution. Despite subsequent attempts by the Conservative government to revive the arrangement through a new treaty and legislation declaring Rwanda a safe country, the policy was abandoned following Labour's election victory in July 2024.

In light of that ruling, it therefore comes as a surprise that other European countries are still considering deporting migrants fleeing from unsafe countries, and having them either settle in Rwanda or return to their countries of origin. It is also concerning that Rwanda is complicit in the decision by European governments to transfer people they do not wish to accommodate to a country outside Europe, couching this in the far-right, islamophobic stances that these governments have been taking in recent years. The irony of Rwanda's willingness to participate in this arrangement becomes particularly difficult to ignore when considered against the country's history. In 1994, Rwanda experienced one of the most devastating genocides in modern history, following the culmination of a political process in which ethnic identity had been institutionalised, manipulated and weaponised to determine who belonged and who did not, under the watchful eye of the Belgian colonisers who created these divisions.

The genocide demonstrated what happens when the humanity of a group of people becomes conditional upon their identity and perceived usefulness to the political order. It is against this history, then, that Rwanda's willingness to accommodate European deportation policies deserves scrutiny. It is difficult to ignore the broader politics of exclusion that underpin Europe's increasingly restrictive migration agenda. African, Middle Eastern and other non-European migrants are routinely presented in European political discourse as security threats, economic burdens and sources of cultural instability. Middle Eastern migrants, in particular, are framed as terrorists, and Islam is seen as a threat to European culture, even though it is the very actions of Europe and North America that force these migrants to leave their homes.

Rwanda's experience of genocide should have made the country particularly alert to the dangers of political systems that divide humanity into those deserving of protection and those whose rights can be negotiated away. That history should inform not only its domestic governance but also its international relationships. The rejection of discrimination cannot be selective, and the commitment to human dignity cannot stop at citizens of the country. Naturally, Rwanda must stand to gain a lot financially and politically should it accede to this arrangement, but financial motivations and diplomatic relations should not make the country turn a blind eye to the geopolitical conditions currently unfolding in Europe. To take in these asylum seekers, whilst seemingly altruistic, would be to play a key part in the making of a torrid history of racism, exclusion and discrimination. Rwanda cannot pretend to be unaware of the rhetoric that guides the writing of these policies, and cannot therefore in good faith assist in the deportation of asylum seekers, no matter the motivation.

Ultimately, Rwanda's participation exposes a problem with how the lessons of genocide are sometimes remembered and applied. A country can commemorate its history, establish institutions dedicated to preventing genocide and speak eloquently about the dangers of discrimination, while simultaneously participating in arrangements that make the exclusion of vulnerable populations politically and administratively convenient. The lesson of Rwanda's history cannot be restricted to the rejection of ethnic hatred within its own borders. It must also extend to recognising the humanity of people beyond those borders, including people whose nationality, ethnicity, religion or economic circumstances make them unwelcome elsewhere.