THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Private sector sets agenda for EAC Heads of State ahead of summit

By Fredrick Obura | February 25th 2021 at 14:42:14 GMT +0300

EABC CEO Peter Mutuku Mathuki

NAIROBI, KENYA: East Africa’s private sector has developed more than a four-point agenda for the region’s Heads of State ahead of 21 st Ordinary Summit.

The four areas of concentration include the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the EAC bloc, embracing a coordinated approach in responding to COVID-19, adoption of the EAC Open Skies Policy and coming up with solutions to persistent Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs).

Finalisation of the comprehensive review of the EAC Common External Tariff (CET), harmonisation of EAC domestic taxes and tapping into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are also some of the key issues the private sector is keen on.

Through the East Africa Business Council (EABC), the private sector has tabled these to the EAC Council of Ministers among the matrix of issues to be considered in the Summit slated for February 27. This, in a move set to improve the business environment in the region and rebound an economy embattled by the pandemic.   

According to a study conducted by EABC in collaboration with GIZ Creating Perspectives last year, on the opportunities for trade in the DRC, the value of goods imported in the DRC in 2019, stood at USD 6.6 billion. However, EAC exports to the DRC in 2018, stood at USD 855.4 million, representing 11.5 per cent of total DRC imports while China dominated as the top exporter with a 31.2 per cent share.

“DRC offers a large market for EAC SMEs to tap into. DRC will, in turn, benefit from the larger EAC Common Market and Common External Tariff Framework,” said EABC CEO Peter Mutuku Mathuki.   

Uncoordinated approach on the Covid-19 pandemic has brought forth new trade barriers leading to congestions at EAC border points, increased cargo transit time and escalated the cost of doing business. For instance, cargo transit time more than doubled in the Northern corridor between January and September 2020.

Intra-EAC trade contracted due to COVID-19 and is exacerbated further by the persistent NTBs related to Rules of Origin and import bans that continue to deny market access to products made in East Africa.
   
“We urge the EAC Heads of State to direct relevant Government bodies to fast track bilateral and diplomatic engagements to solve these persistent trade disputes and NTBs and finalize the operationalisation of the EAC Trade Remedies Committee. This will improve intra-EAC trade and economic resilience amid COVID-19,” said Mathuki.

Total EAC exports decreased by 4.7 per cent to USD 14.0 billion in 2018 from USD 14.7 billion in 2017 of which, intra-EAC exports accounted for 22.4 per cent.  The trade deficit for the EAC region increased by 39.4 per cent to USD 24.3 billion in 2018 from USD 17.4 billion registered in 2017. (EAC Trade & Investment Report, 2018).  
The reviewed EAC CET is expected to encourage more value addition and protect priority value chain sectors in the region. Strengthening of the regional value chain is paramount as COVID-19 disrupted the global supply chains hence necessitated manufactures to rely more on the region to source raw materials and inputs.  

Implementation of the Open Skies for cargo in the EAC will increase connectivity, improve consolidation and boost export of fresh products (horticulture & fish) to international markets amid the pandemic.  

EABC is also calling for the implementation of the EAC Regulations on the Liberalisation of air transport services to reduce air ticket and freight costs.  

With the AfCFTA now in force, the private sector is calling for the finalization of EAC remaining tariff offers and ratification by all partner states to take advantage of the 1.3 billion people market.   

EABC is also calling for the adoption of the One Network Area (ONA) model by all EAC Partner States to reduce the high cost of telecommunications in the region.

Blessing in disguise for Kenyan Camp as Africa Cross Country Championships postponed
African Union backs call to waive IP rights on COVID-19 drugs
