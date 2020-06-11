×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What we need to do to raise number of women in STEM careers

By Wanjira Kamwere | February 16th 2021 at 11:30:00 GMT +0300

Business Development Manager at Microsoft's MySkills4Afrika Programme, Wanjira Kamwere.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), only 35 per cent of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students in higher education globally are women.

This gaping gender gap is especially concerning when we consider that STEM careers are considered the jobs of the future.

The Unesco report titled “Cracking the Code: Girls’ and Women’s education in STEM” notes that a strong gender imbalance exists globally regarding women’s representation in STEM fields, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Further, according to the United Nations Institute of Statistics, less than 30 per cent of the world’s researchers are women.

Numerous studies have found that women in STEM fields publish less, are paid less for their research and do not progress as far as men in their careers.

Read More

There are many complex reasons why girls and women are so underrepresented in STEM subjects and fields.

Conscious and unconscious biases, social norms and cultural expectations frequently influence the type and quality of education female learners receive and the choices offered to them.

That said, it is important to have diversity in STEM, not just for the sake of numbers.

When women are pushed out of careers in STEM by biases in the system, this influences the products and services that organisations create.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning bias is a recognised concern for organisations developing products and services using this technology.

Only about 26 per cent of AI professionals globally are female, according to the 2020 World Economic Forum report on the Global Gender Gap.

The report also found that current trajectories mean sub-Saharan Africa will only close its gender gap in 95 years – another reason why we must pay attention to investing in women’s STEM development.

And there is reason to start early. A report by the Programme for International Student Assessment titled “Why Don’t More Girls Choose to Pursue a Science career?” noted that the gender gap in STEM subjects is already evident among 15-year-olds.

It also found that boys are more confident and interested in broad science topics despite similar scores in science and maths among all genders.

This is partly due to societal pressures and the unconscious bias and stereotypes among some communities that science is “only for boys.”

It is, therefore, vital that we engage with girls at primary and secondary school levels to raise the visibility of STEM subjects as a potential career trajectory.

One such collaboration is the DigiGirlz programme, which inspires high school girls to pursue STEM subjects by providing them with the opportunity to interact with Microsoft employees and receive computer and technology training.

Each year, Microsoft hosts DigiGirlz Day across the world, including in the Middle East and Africa.

The event sees students interact with Microsoft employees and managers to gain career guidance, information about technology and business roles. During the pandemic, these events will be virtual, allowing girls from Kenya, Rwanda, Canada and the US to engage in the first International Virtual Microsoft DigiGirlz Panel and Bootcamp.

Research also shows a sharp drop-off rate in women who initially study STEM subjects.

Women leave STEM disciplines in disproportionate numbers during their studies, transition to the workplace and even during their careers. Mentorship programmes can help encourage women to pursue these careers.

Microsoft 4Afrika launched WISE4Afrika in Kenya in partnership with Strathmore University, offering mentorship to young students for nine months in collaboration with women at Microsoft India.

WISE4Afrika is a manifestation of Mentors across Borders, an initiative pioneered by women tech leaders at the Microsoft India Development Centre and Microsoft Kenya.

- The writer is the Business Development Manager at Microsoft’s MySkills4Afrika Programme.  

 

Related Topics
Wanjira Kamwere STEM DigiGirlz UNESCO MySkills4Afrika Artificial Intelligence
Share this story
Previous article
Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over
Next article
Buildings demolished as Kenya Railways reclaims property [Photos]

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police must not be used to settle scores, punish rivals
Police must not be used to settle scores, punish rivals

LATEST STORIES

Business owners count losses as Kenya Railways demolishes buildings
Business owners count losses as Kenya Railways demolishes buildings

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

11 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

24 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

28 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

XN Iraki 57 minutes ago
Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago

More stories

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

By XN Iraki
Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Increased digitisation to drive up Africa data center market

By Fredrick Obura
Increased digitisation to drive up Africa data center market

Time to spare a thought for green spaces this Valentine’s Day

By Elizabeth Wathuti
Time to spare a thought for green spaces this Valentine’s Day

How to tame indiscipline in Kenyan schools

By XN Iraki
How to tame indiscipline in Kenyan schools

Here’s why buying a plot is better than a house unit

By Harold Ayodo
Here’s why buying a plot is better than a house unit

How successful spectrum awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa

By Akinwale Goodluck
How successful spectrum awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.