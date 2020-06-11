×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jaguar Land Rover to go 100 per cent electric by 2039

By Reuters | February 15th 2021 at 14:02:44 GMT +0300

Luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled plans to go electric on Monday, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joined a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.

The Tata Motors-owned group’s strategy - internally referred to as “Reimagine” - comes as car groups worldwide accelerate moves towards fleets powered by electric and other green technologies.

Land Rover will add six pure electric variants in the next five years and future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, JLR said, adding, that the first all-electric variant of Land Rover will debut in 2024.

Shares of parent company Tata Motors jumped as much as 3 per cent to 335 rupees after the announcement.

Last month, General Motors Co said it aimed for all new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks to have zero-tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift by the largest U.S. automaker away from gasoline and diesel engines.

Read More

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100 per cent of Jaguar cars, and 60 per cent of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-tailpipe powertrains, JLR said.

Late on Friday, Tata Motors named Marc Llistosella as its new chief executive.

Related Topics
Land Rover Jaguar Electric Cars Tesla
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan startups remain attractive in Africa
Next article
Liverpool fans leave message to Klopp at Anfield following Leicester defeat

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tesla to recall 134,951 134,951 vehicles
Tesla to recall 134,951 134,951 vehicles

LATEST STORIES

DP Ruto: When Nyachae ‘caned’ us
DP Ruto: When Nyachae ‘caned’ us

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

11 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

23 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

27 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

28 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

New dawn for HIV and Aids

New dawn for HIV and Aids

Killiad Sinide 9 hours ago
Why older men are in trouble with blue pill

Why older men are in trouble with blue pill

Gatonye Gathura 10 hours ago
I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?

I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?

Gloria Aradi 12 hours ago
Can herbs truly treat cancer?

Can herbs truly treat cancer?

Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago

More stories

Kenyan startups remain attractive in Africa

By Moses Omusolo
Kenyan startups remain attractive in Africa

Volkswagen CEO 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car

By Reuters
Volkswagen CEO 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car

Daimler recalls 1.29 million US vehicles for software issue

By Reuters
Daimler recalls 1.29 million US vehicles for software issue

Five companies win Sh1.6b CA contract

By Frankline Sunday
Five companies win Sh1.6b CA contract

Absa to invest Sh1.6 billion in technology

By Standard Reporter
Absa to invest Sh1.6 billion in technology

Mastercard to open up network to select cryptocurrencies

By Reuters
Mastercard to open up network to select cryptocurrencies

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.