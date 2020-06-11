×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

More than 3,500 individuals displaced to pave way for rail

By Kepher Otieno | February 7th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Workers rehabilitating the old railway line. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

More than 3,500 individuals in Kibos village in Kisumu County spent the night in the cold after the Kenya Railways (KR), demolished their homesteads standing on the old Railway lines.

This is after the 90-day notice issued by KR Managing Director Philip Mainga last year lapsed forcing them to forcefully reclaim the property it says was grabbed.

The exercise was done to pave way for the rehabilitation of the old railway line from Nakuru to Kisumu which is to cost Sh3.8 billion.

The line to Kisumu will support the newly refurbished Sh3 billion Kisumu port expected to revive active marine and inland water transport in Lake Victoria to promote a blue economy.

Read More

Last week, KR authorities reminded the locals that the notice was due to expire but they ignored the warnings. Last night, KR and Kisumu Security raided the homes and brought them down.

The Sunday Standard sought for comments from Police boss Karanja Muiruri, but he asked for more time to revert.

Some of the affected families defied the eviction notices issued by KR claiming that the land in Kibos, is communal.

“Kenya Railways will not bear any liability for any loss or damage,” read the notice.

But some residents dismissed the notice and claimed they had the relevant documents for their land.

Nubian community chairman Rashid Khamis and committee member Noor Rajab asked KR to be fair to them as a minority community.

“We are not saying no to the eviction notice. But we are wondering where to go with our families and grandchildren having stayed here since 1937,” protested Khamis.

Some affected Nubian residents vowed to contest the matter in Court to the ‘bitter end.’

They also protested the move by KR as ‘harsh’, saying they had allotment letters that allowed them to occupy the disputed 14 hectares of land that KR is laying claim to.

“As far as we are concerned, we are far from the railway line,” said Rajab. He disclosed that they had recently applied for title deeds and the process to legitimise their occupancy was ongoing.

The woes began on March 9, 2020, when the 1st Respondent KR informed the Petitioners Kibos Community, to vacate the land or they will be forcefully evicted.

This was to happen, within seven days ending March 16 2020 to pave way for the revitalization and operation of the Nakuru-Kisumu Railway line.

In January 2021, representatives of the KR visited the area and reminded the locals to move to pave way for the project.

Property worth more than Sh15 million brought down by Kenya Railways bulldozers in Kibos, Kisumu.

Forcefully evict

Fearing that the 1st Respondent will forcefully evict them, without alternative houses, land, shelter, or accommodation, rendering them homeless, contrary to Article 43, the Petitioners have moved to court.

They want conservatory orders restraining 1st Respondent from forcefully evicting them, without the requisite statutory notice, resettlement action plan, and alternative accommodation. 

Kisumu County Chief Officer for Communication John Oywa absolved his office from the ongoing forceful evictions in Kibos.

“The demolitions in Kibos is purely being carried out by KR and not Kisumu County government,” Oywa clarified.

Related Topics
Kenya Railways Evictions
Share this story
Previous article
Wealthy Kenyans buy citizenship in Europe and in the Caribbean
Next article
KRA starts year on a high note, beats January target

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says
Mai Mahiu-Malaba train expected in March, State says

LATEST STORIES

Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime
Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

2 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

15 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

18 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

19 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Kamau Muthoni 42 minutes ago
Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Julius Chepkwony and Everlyne Kwamboka 42 minutes ago
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

XN Iraki 42 minutes ago
ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

Jacob Ng'etich 42 minutes ago

More stories

KRA starts year on a high note, beats January target

By Peter Theuri
KRA starts year on a high note, beats January target

SMEs to benefit from Sh110b Africa free trade area facility

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs to benefit from Sh110b Africa free trade area facility

Agencies ink deal to grow trade

By Awal Mohammed
Agencies ink deal to grow trade

Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

By Philip Mwakio
Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

Speakers told to find a solution

By Kamau Muthoni
Speakers told to find a solution

Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

By Fredrick Obura
Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.