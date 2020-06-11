×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

By Frankline Sunday | February 2nd 2021 at 10:37:29 GMT +0300

US entertainment giants are fronting the enactment of tougher copyright laws as part of ongoing negotiations in the free trade agreement between the two countries.

The United States wants Kenyan authorities to introduce tougher copyright laws in a move that could significantly change the technology and entertainment industries in East Africa’s largest economy.

The demands are part of negotiating objectives in the Kenya-US trade talks that require Kenya’s commitment before the bilateral deal between the two countries is signed. 

In a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, more than 3,200 companies, led by entertainment giants including Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, Universal City Studios and Warner Brothers, have asked Kenya to overhaul copyright legislation by introducing tougher penalties for both individuals and corporates aiding copyright violations.

The companies, which also include giant publishers like Bloomsbury, Penguin Random House and HarperCollins Publishers Worldwide, have made the demands under the powerful International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA) lobby group. 

IIPA itself is an amalgam of five lobby groups - Association of American Publishers, Entertainment Software Association, Independent Film and Television Alliance, Motion Picture Association and Recording Industry Association of America - which generate over Sh130 trillion in economic output annually. 

Read More

“Kenya's copyright legal and enforcement frameworks remain deficient, and piracy, particularly online, remains a significant barrier for the creative industries in Kenya,” said IIPA, in a letter to the US Congress. The lobby wants the overhaul of copyright laws to be made a condition for Kenya in the ongoing trade negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that are expected to form a model for similar US bilateral deals with other African countries. 

“These negotiations should be a catalyst for the government of Kenya to take the necessary steps to modernise Kenya’s copyright legal and enforcement regimes and improve its marketplace for legitimate digital trade in copyright-protected materials,” said the lobby in the letter.

“IIPA is hopeful that the US-Kenya negotiations will both build on the positive achievements of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and depart from certain provisions that are problematic.” 

The demands by the US intellectual property industry include obligations for Kenya to implement the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Internet Treaties. These include creating effective legal protection for technical measures such as digital locks used by streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV and Hulu to block unauthorised access to their content. 

“Comprehensive obligations for copyright enforcement, including criminal penalties, civil remedies, border enforcement measures, anti-camcording enforcement, presumption of ownership, enforcement measures to address online infringement that include secondary liability principles to provide legal incentives for cooperation between service providers and rights holders and liability for aiding and abetting infringing activities,” explained IIPA.

The conditions have already been adopted by the United States Trade Representative Office and are included in the Western super power’s trade negotiating objectives. 

The US further says adopting the conditions will also benefit players in Kenya's creatives sector by instilling international best standards against intellectual property theft. According to the summary of US-Kenya Negotiating Objectives, the US has asked the Kenyan government to “seek provisions governing intellectual property rights that reflect a standard of protection similar to that found in US law, including protections related to trademarks, patents, copyright and related rights.

The implications for the adoption of these conditions on Kenya’s entertainment, IT and telecommunications sector will be profound, and government officials who spoke to the Financial Standard said the country has begun implementing some of them. 

For example, one condition requires the Kenyan government to establish statutory damages in civil cases as an alternative to actual damages or lost profits.

“This is a critical enforcement tool because in many instances of copyright infringement, especially online, the harm to rights holders is substantial but very difficult and expensive to quantify, often requiring experts,” explained the IIPA in the letter. The Kenya Copyright Amendment Act 2019 says copyright violations for first-time offenders will result in a fine of five times the market value of the legitimate work or Sh1,000 for each infringing copy, whichever is higher or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Establishing statutory damages would mean owners of the contenting, in this case IIPA members, could get to prescribe a statutory value to be paid if their copyright has been violated. 

In addition to this, the US also wants Kenyan authorities to incorporate secondary liability principles by holding service providers responsible for infringements carried out by third parties on their services. “Secondary liability creates legal incentives for service providers to cooperate with copyright owners to address online infringement,” explained IIPA.

“Kenya must implement secondary liability principles to ensure adequate legal incentives for cooperation between service providers and rights holders,” added the lobby. This is already playing out in the High Court in a landmark case where Pay-TV service provider MultiChoice has sued Safaricom and Jamii Telecom Ltd for copyright infringement under the secondary liability principle.  

In the suit filed in late 2019 weeks after amendments to the Copyright Act were signed into law, MultiChoice wants the court to compel the two Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to websites streaming European Premiere League matches pirated from its SuperSport channel.

“Section 35b of the Copyright Act obligates an Internet Service Provider to take down any infringing content within 48 hours of being served with a takedown notice,” said MultiChoice in its suit in part.

Kenya Copyright Board Chief Executive Edward Sigei said the case was significant and could set a precedent for other copyright disputes, including those by international content owners. “We believe that the judge agreed in principle with the philosophy behind the case where we were enjoined as an interested party,” said Mr Sigei.

“We established a system where the ISPs are safe from liability if they work with the copyright holder to ensure that pirates do not have access to their networks.”   

 

Related Topics
Kenya-US trade talks Hollywood Copyright Free Trade Agreement Piracy Multichoice
Share this story
Previous article
Sonko’s day in court
Next article
Agnes Wahome appointed new KUCCPS boss

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya-US trade deal a threat to war on plastic
Kenya-US trade deal a threat to war on plastic

LATEST STORIES

Solskjaer sends stern warning to ‘nice’ Man United players
Solskjaer sends stern warning to ‘nice’ Man United players

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago
Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Edwin Nyarangi 7 hours ago

More stories

EU mulls global end to coal use

By Reuters
EU mulls global end to coal use

Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

By XN Iraki
Why we need to ditch US for Canada in benchmarking

Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

By Rajul Malde
Kenya must build resilient industries post-Covid to drive recovery

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

By Dominic Omondi
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya-US trade deal up in the air as Biden lays down the marker in DC

Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

By Reuters
Total quits top oil lobby in climate split

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.