×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Airways pilots win court battle over leave pay

By Kamau Muthoni | January 29th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Airways (KQ) will have to go back to the drawing board after the Labour Court ordered the airline to pay pilots their full salaries during the period they were on leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the alternative, Justice Maureen Onyango ordered that KQ should assign the leave taken proportionately to the salary earned during the period, and should not punish pilots who defied a directive to work for more than 12 hours.

The judge, however, dismissed the pilots’ application to punish KQ management for failing to obey orders.

The court apportioned blame for last year’s stalemate to the airline and its employees, finding that the decision by the KQ management to punish pilots who refused to work beyond 12 hours was insensitive, but also that pilots ought to have cooperated with the airline owing to the harsh effects of the pandemic on business.

Read More

Rebuild relationship

“Both parties were at fault…I think it would be best to forget what happened at that time and find a more productive manner of rebuilding the relationship between the claimant and the respondent,” Justice Onyango said.

KQ had last year cut the pilots’ salaries but their union complained that it was not consulted. The two, however, negotiated the issue out of court.

The only contention remaining was how to treat leave days.

In the case, it emerged that Kenya Airways owed pilots more than Sh1.8 billion in leave liability accrued for eight years.

The reason for this was that it did not have enough pilots to handle passenger and cargo flights.

However, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association argued that KQ had fired 22 pilots in May last year, which compounded the shortage and its liability.

Related Topics
Kenya Airways Covid-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Zero rate VAT on tea, packaging machinery
Next article
The easy way to solve gender parity riddle

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

HSBC to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others
HSBC to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others

LATEST STORIES

Align school sports calendar with international contests
Align school sports calendar with international contests

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 38 minutes ago
1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 38 minutes ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 38 minutes ago
Does City Market sit on a former cemetery?

Does City Market sit on a former cemetery?

Gloria Aradi 38 minutes ago

More stories

CBK boss questions sectors' data on economic recovery

By Frankline Sunday
CBK boss questions sectors' data on economic recovery

KenGen profit doubles on Covid-19 tax relief measures

By Edward Kamau Macharia
KenGen profit doubles on Covid-19 tax relief measures

Virus cuts Sh82b from economy in just 6 months

By Dominic Omondi
Virus cuts Sh82b from economy in just 6 months

FAO warns of more locusts from February

By Fredrick Obura
FAO warns of more locusts from February

KRA’s accounting guidelines for Corporate Tax rates

By Sara Okuoro
KRA’s accounting guidelines for Corporate Tax rates

Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

By Anne Atieno
Crackdown on illegal fishing gears in Lake Victoria looms

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.