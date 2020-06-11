×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK governor's heart-warming message to first female US Treasury secretary

By Fredrick Obura and Reuters | January 27th 2021 at 11:54:39 GMT +0300

Governor Patrick Njoroge (L) and Janet Yellen (PHOTO: Twitter)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has sent a congratulatory message to incoming US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The governor recorgnised Yellen as a great economist and human being who is a trailblazer for central bankers as well as women in finance.

Janet Yellen won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first woman to lead the US Treasury on Monday, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing U.S. sanctions policy, and strengthening financial regulation.

The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans, several of whom have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, tax hikes, and other spending initiatives.

“Secretary Yellen’s confirmation shatters another glass ceiling,” Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. “In a field dominated by men, it’s refreshing to finally see a woman leading the Treasury Department.”

Read More

The CBK governor wrote on Twitter “Thrilled by @JanetYellen‘s confirmation as the first female US Treasury secretary! A great economist and human being.A trailblazerr for central bankers as well as women in finance. Welcome back.”

Yellen, 74, made history in 2014 when she became the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve. A portrait of the economist and daughter of a Brooklyn, New York, family doctor will join those of 76 other secretaries in Treasury’s hallways, dating back to the first, Alexander Hamilton.

The White House had no immediate comment on when Yellen would be sworn in, or by whom.

She won the votes of 34 Republicans in a strong bipartisan vote, with a number of them pledging to work with her.

“I hope bipartisanship continues and we can work together on commonsense tax/fiscal policy for all Americans,” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley wrote on Twitter.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz congratulated Yellen and voiced hope that she could help lead progress on reaching an international agreement on digital taxation. He told Reuters: “Janet Yellen is a very impressive person.”

Yellen will play a key role in working with Congress on Biden’s coronavirus stimulus plans and on his pledges to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education, and research to boost American competitiveness.

Treasury will oversee Biden’s plans to help finance these initiatives by trying to persuade Congress to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent and increase taxes on Americans making over $400,000 a year.

Republicans have expressed concerns over the price tag and increased debt in a return to fiscal conservatism after running up deficits during Trump’s term with 2017 tax cuts and nearly $5 trillion in coronavirus spending.

Yellen told senators at her confirmation hearing last week that they needed to raise the minimum wage and “act big” on stimulus measures or risk a longer, more painful recession brought on by the pandemic.

Related Topics
Janet Yellen US Democrats Republicans
Share this story
Previous article
Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card – Pioli
Next article
UDA office painted black by unknown people

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

New twist in Governor Sang's Sh2 million court case
New twist in Governor Sang's Sh2 million court case

LATEST STORIES

English proficiency, a key skill for all job seekers
English proficiency, a key skill for all job seekers

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

8 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

9 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

9 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

Gloria Aradi 1 hour ago
My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

Awal Mohammed 2 hours ago
Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
Common money myths that are holding you back

Common money myths that are holding you back

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago

More stories

English proficiency, a key skill for all job seekers

By Sponsored Content by Bridge College
English proficiency, a key skill for all job seekers

UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016

By Reuters
UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

By Reuters
The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Global stocks rise on recovery hopes

By Reuters
Global stocks rise on recovery hopes

Man has just two password guesses left to access his billion Bitcoin account

By Mirror
Man has just two password guesses left to access his billion Bitcoin account

Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

By PSCU
Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.