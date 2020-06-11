×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority adjusts price across all fuel products

By Fredrick Obura | January 14th 2021 at 17:05:20 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Consumers of Diesel and Kerosene will dig deeper into their pockets following Thursday's adjustment of the products by Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively.

In Nairobi Diesel will retail at Sh96.40 per litre while Kerosene will be sold at Sh87.12 per litre, Super Petrol will retail at Sh 106.99 its price having been adjusted by Sh0.17 per litre.

According to the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the changes in this month’s prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51 per cent from US dollar318.71 per cubic metre in November last year to US dollar 323.52 per cubic metre in December last year.

Diesel increased by 13.05 per cent from US dollar 293.88 per cubic metre to US dollar 332.22 per cubic metre and Kerosene increased by 9.27 per cent from US dollar 277.27 per cubic metre to US dollar302.97 per cubic metre.

Read More

Over the same period, the mean monthly US dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate depreciated by 0.14 per cent from Sh110.36 per US dollar in November last year to Sh110.52 per dollar in December.

Meanwhile the Government is in yet another attempt to secure the supply of petroleum products in the country through strategic reserves of commonly used fuels.

The strategic petroleum stocks are expected to cushion the country from supply hiccups. Such hiccups have in the past caused supply disruptions including countrywide fuel outages that have been costly to Kenya’s economy.

The Petroleum and Mining Ministry recently published the draft Petroleum (Strategic Stocks) Regulations, 2020, that provide a plan on the setting up of the reserves.

The proposed subsidiary law currently up for public participation aims at ensuring the country has adequate petroleum products that can last for up to 15 days in the case of disruptions.

This is in addition to the minimum operational stocks that oil marketers are required to maintain, currently set at 30 days of sales for kerosene, 25 days for diesel and 20 days for super petrol.

Petroleum products that will be stored in strategic reserves are super petrol, diesel, kerosene, jet fuel and cooking gas.

Related Topics
EPRA Kerosene Diesel
Share this story
Previous article
Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Next article
WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyans to pay more for fuel in new adjustments
Kenyans to pay more for fuel in new adjustments

LATEST STORIES

Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ
Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?

9 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

6 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Kwamchetsi Makokha 13 minutes ago
Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 7 hours ago
Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Isaiah Gwengi and Mactilda Mbwenye 10 hours ago

More stories

Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

By Reuters
Airlines face more turbulence before vaccine relief

Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

By Kevine Omollo
Farmers worried as government stops buying rice

State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

By Macharia Kamau
State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

By Frankline Sunday
Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

By PSCU
Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.