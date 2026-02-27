Suspect linked to SHA registration scandal freed on Sh4 million bail

Audio By Vocalize

Harun Liluma, an employee of KMPDC is linked to the alleged Social Health Authority (SHA) registration scandal. [Gloria Milimu, Standard]

Harun Liluma, a Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) employee linked to the alleged Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud, has been freed.

Liluma and co-accused, facing multiple charges including abuse of office by irregularly facilitating the registration of some health facilities, Conspiracy to defraud and unauthorised access to KMPDC's computer system was freed on a Sh8 million each with a surety of the same amount.

Alternatively, the court in its ruling on Friday directed that he pay a cumulative cash bail of 4 million shillings with two contact persons.

Liluma appeared before Milimani magistrate Teresia Ngangina. The case will be mentioned on 12th March.

His lawyer pleaded with the court to allow his client to continue being held at Muthaiga police station under protected custody over fears of him being harmed at Industrial Area remand.

The prosecution argued that there’s no demonstration of harm as alleged and that the accused’s safety is assured.

He will be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of the cases against him.

Now a suspended employee of KMPDC, Liluma was arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations before he was arraigned today.

His charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday, following investigations conducted between January 28 and February 24, 2026.

“His arrest and subsequent arraignment are a clear indication of the DCI’s commitment to unearthing all illegalities within the Social Health Authority and safeguarding members of the public from losing their hard-earned money through fraudulent schemes,” the agency said.

On Wednesday, DPP Renson Ingonga approved criminal charges against several individuals and health facilities over alleged fraudulent registration and payment claims at SHA.

Ingonga said his office had reviewed investigation files forwarded by the DCI before directing that charges be filed.

He said directors and proprietors of several health facilities will face charges including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, operating unlicensed health facilities and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The affected facilities include Danaba Care Hospital, Kamishawa Medical Centre, Kaafi Nursing Home, Mama Nerebel Nursing Home and Alati Nursing Home.

The allegations of SHA fraud were unearthed last year.

Meanwhile, a warrant of arrest has also been issued against the other accused persons.