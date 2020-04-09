Kajiado County residents up in arms over road destruction

Residents want the government to impose a huge fine on lorry drivers overloading vehicles thus destroying the newly constructed road (PHOTO: PETERSON GITHAIGA)

A section of Kajiado County residents are appealing to the government to impose a high penalty on motorists who overload their vehicles, damaging the newly-constructed roads in the county.

The locals want the Kenya Highway Authority (KeNHA) to control the high number of sand harvesting lorries that are damaging the new inter-county road that connects Kajiado and Narok counties.

Hundreds of lorries that fetch sand from the Mashuuru River are now plying the new tarmac road even before the contractor puts the final touches on the road.

The lorries have become the biggest challenge to the contractor who is now forced to do a double job following damages within the road.

''The contractor is forced to do double jobs on this road, the sand lorries are very many and overloaded, although the authorities are trying to control these lorry drivers, something has to be done to stop them from overloading,'' said Benjamin ole Risa, a resident of Mashuuru village.

Nathaniel ole Kipas, a resident of Isara area, said some rogue lorry drivers do not even have the courtesy of respecting road signage put by the contractor.

Mashuru Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Balasa Wafula told The Standard that police are on a high alert.

The low volume seal road currently in its final stages is expected to ease movements and transform the area economically.

The road will connect three sub-counties of Kajiado South, Kajiado East, and Kajiado Central and Narok through Isinya-Kiserian-Ngong-Suswa road.

''It is unfortunate that if nothing is done, the government effort to improve infrastructure and ease movement might just go to the drain if quick interventions are not made to control sand lorries. The sand lorries carry excess weight than that recommended," said Wafula.

Through the new road, commuters from Loitoktok can connect to Kajiado without going through Mombasa road drastically cutting down transport cost.

''We can now easily transport our products to the market in the shortest time possible. That will enable us to make more trips and sell our products at cheaper prices increasing consumption,’’ said a farmer Ben ole Kasane.

Initially, a commuter traveling from Isara to Mashuuru would spend sh1,000 and take three to four hours but the cost has been reduced to sh150 and takes 45minutes riding on a motorbike.