×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MSMEs to benefit from loans from KEPSA, Mastercard

By Peter Theuri | December 20th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Participants during Ashoka and Mastercard Foundation annual Future Forward Summit at USIU, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Over 200 local businesses in Kenya have applied for Covid-19 relief loans under a programme run by Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and Mastercard Foundation.

The first set of beneficiaries have received loans and several more are under review.

The Mastercard Foundation Covid-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) aims to benefit 400 small business whose operations have been adversely affected by the pandemic through the partnership with Kepsa.

The beneficiaries, who include women- and youth-owned enterprises, receive interest-free loans ranging from Sh100,000 to Sh1.5 million without any collateral, and payable within six months.

Business must be Kepsa members either directly or through a member association and must have been in existence for at least six months to be considered eligible to apply.

Read More

"We are working to spur economic recovery with a focus on small businesses, and these loans can be used to restart and rebuild businesses as the pandemic-related restrictions continue to be lifted and recovery begins,” Kepsa Chief Executive Officer Carole Karuga says.

"We anticipate to see more businesses receive funds in due course.” Besides providing loans, the programme also enables MSMEs to share knowledge among them, and provides coaching to businesses on how to navigate the prevailing market disruptions.

 The programme was launched in June this year and the loan application period is expected to be closed by the end of January 2021.

Related Topics
Mastercard Foundation Kepsa Small Medium Enterprises Covid-19 relief loans
Share this story
Previous article
Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom
Next article
Central African Republic says former president plotting a coup

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sh6.2b to aid needy students
Sh6.2b to aid needy students

LATEST STORIES

'LewanGoalski' sends Bayern top of the table with last-gasp winner
'LewanGoalski' sends Bayern top of the table with last-gasp winner

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

3 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

9 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

9 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
The heavy price of holiday magic!

The heavy price of holiday magic!
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
Understand your risk for diabetes

Understand your risk for diabetes
The Conversation 1 hour ago
Common money scams and how to avoid them

Common money scams and how to avoid them
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago

More stories

Low houses, big money

By Wainaina Wambu
Low houses, big money

Kajiado launches paperless permits system

By James Wanzala
Kajiado launches paperless permits system

Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

By Reuters
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

By Fredrick Obura
How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

Lender feted in automative industry awards

By Agency
Lender feted in automative industry awards

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on road

By Peter Theuri
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on road
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.