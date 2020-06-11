×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DT Dobie, Co-op Bank to finance purchase of Mercedes buses

By Standard Reporter | December 13th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Finance Director DT Dobie Srinivas Cherevu with Co-op Bank’s Director Corporate and Institutional Banking, Jacquelyn Waithaka inside the model Mercedes school bus.

Motor dealer DT Dobie and Co-operative Bank have entered into a financing partnership worth Sh1 billion that will enable institutions purchase or lease Mercedes-Benz buses. 

Customers who qualify for the scheme will have the option to purchase buses with financing of up to 95 per cent or acquire more units through 100 per cent leasing, for an extended period of up to 60 months.

Schools and colleges can have payments correspond with school terms for easier cash flow management.

Co-op Bank Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking Jacquelyne Waithaka said the scheme is available to the bank’s customers as well as other clients who want direct acquisition of vehicles, or for leasing.

“The bank has made the terms flexible to accommodate micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, co-operatives, corporates, individuals and farmers, to support them retool their businesses as the economy re-opens,” she said.

Read More

During the launch of the partnership at DT Dobie offices, DT Dobie Project Manager for Mercedes-Benz Buses Mathew Mbuko said 150 units of MB 917 and the bigger MB 1730 buses will be available for customers to buy or lease.

Schools and transport companies will have the option to decide the configuration of buses that suit them, ranging from 37 seats to the ultra-luxury coaches. 

Leasing vehicles has become popular because the customer benefits from improved service by newer vehicles, easy budgeting due to the fixed monthly payments and is protected from inflation. 

Co-operative Bank’s leasing arm, Co-op Fleet Africa, tracks and monitors the vehicles, deals with routine administration including maintenance, service and repairs and manages the fleet so that clients can focus on uninterrupted service.

“In recent years, Mercedes-Benz buses have become a common feature on Kenyan roads due to their smaller optimised engine that saves fuel, and they have longer service intervals which decreases downtime,” said DT Dobie.

Related Topics
DT Dobie Co-operative Bank Mercedes-Benz buses
Share this story
Previous article
How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores
Next article
Naivas opens store in Rongai

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Bank gets nod on Sh5.9b dividend
Bank gets nod on Sh5.9b dividend

LATEST STORIES

Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field
Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

2 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

26 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores
Wainaina Wambu 52 minutes ago
How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 16 hours ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 17 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

Britain to stop backing overseas oil, gas projects

By Reuters
Britain to stop backing overseas oil, gas projects

It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

By Dominic Omondi
It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

Naivas opens store in Rongai

By Peter Theuri
Naivas opens store in Rongai

Tourism industry eyes boost from domestic visitors

By Philip Mwakio
Tourism industry eyes boost from domestic visitors

Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

By James Wanzala
Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.