×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Small businesses to benefit from Sh3b cheap State loans

By Dominic Omondi and Awal Mohammed | December 9th 2020 at 08:31:24 GMT +0300

Small and medium business entities will access cheap guaranteed loans from banks, starting today, as the State moves in to enhance their survival.

This is after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani (pictured) officially unveiled a credit guarantee scheme that will enable small enterprises affected by the pandemic access cheap loans from seven local banks.

The lenders are KCB, Co-operative Bank, Absa Kenya, NCBA, Diamond Trust Bank, Stanbic Bank and Credit Bank.

Mr Yatani yesterday said measures to kick-start the process that will see micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) borrow the cash has been finalised, with businesses now set to start applying for the loans.

Read More

“With reduced turnover and disruptions in the market and supply chains, many MSMEs were, and still are, unlikely to attract affordable and quality credit under the traditional arrangements. Interventions are necessary to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on MSMEs,” said Yatani yesterday.

The Sh3 billion credit guarantee scheme is part of Sh58 billion that the government will pump into the economy - breathing a new life in key sectors that have been devastated by the pandemic.

The National Assembly has since appropriated the money for roll-out in the current financial year ending June 2021.

The government expects to increase the allocations to the scheme to Sh7 billion in the next financial year. 

The borrower must, however, be registered by the county government and hold a valid business permit or trade licence - a requirement that is captured in the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The new regulations on the credit guarantee scheme are aimed at de-risking banks’ lending to small businesses without collateral.

Adequate liquidity

Mr Yatani said the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company will also be instrumental in maintaining adequate liquidity among primary housing mortgage providers, adding that banks and Saccos will also play a critical role in the credit guarantee scheme.

KCB Group Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said the scheme will be rolled out to the other 33 banks to ensure many MSMEs are supported.

“With this scheme, we will see close to 30 or 40 per cent of our lending going to this important segment of our economy, knowing the industry lends Sh2.5 trillion,” said Oigara who is also Kenya Bankers Association chair.

“The ambition is to reach the entire banking industry.”

Related Topics
Small businesses Ukur Yatani Treasury
Share this story
Previous article
Biden sets goals to overcome pandemic
Next article
Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

State job cuts loom in Yatani deal with IMF for more cash
State job cuts loom in Yatani deal with IMF for more cash

LATEST STORIES

How man convicted of murder may have saved his own life
How man convicted of murder may have saved his own life

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

22 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

28 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 month ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 month ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unsuccessful job applications? What you need to do

Unsuccessful job applications? What you need to do
Hustle Team 1 hour ago
Family murder that rocked Kawaida village

Family murder that rocked Kawaida village
George Njunge 1 hour ago
Widow wins 400 acres in case against ex-State officers’ firm

Widow wins 400 acres in case against ex-State officers’ firm
Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Theatre gloom kills holiday mood as local films bloom

Theatre gloom kills holiday mood as local films bloom
Winnie Makena 10 hours ago

More stories

Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

By Brenda Kerubo
Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

By Macharia Kamau
Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

UN, Turkana County build Sh245m one-stop center at Kakuma

By Fred Kibor
UN, Turkana County build Sh245m one-stop center at Kakuma

Ministry urged to extend car age limit

By Joackim Bwana
Ministry urged to extend car age limit

CBK walks tight rope on mobile transaction fees waiver

By Frankline Sunday
CBK walks tight rope on mobile transaction fees waiver

State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan

By Xinhua
State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.