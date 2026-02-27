Dos and don'ts: How to guard the spiritual essence of Ramadhan

Audio By Vocalize

Mombasa and Kwale County Journalists offer prayers during the breaking of fast (Iftar) dinner organised by the Pwani Muslim Journalists group supported by Media Council of Kenya at a Mombasa hotel on February 25, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

As Muslims around the world strive to perfect their fasting during this blessed month of Ramadhan, scholars and community leaders emphasize the importance of observing not only the obligatory acts of worship while warning against behaviour that diminishes the spiritual benefits of this sacred month.

Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa, Secretary General of the Council of Imams and Preachers Kenya (CIPK), says that it is important to focus on the purpose of fasting throughout the period.

Ramadhan is a month of fasting, reflection, and increased devotion.

The Quran states: “O you who believe, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.”

Sheikh Khalifa emphasizes that fasting is not merely abstaining from food and drink but a holistic act that involves controlling one’s tongue, limbs, and mind from sinful behavior.

“Ramadhan is an opportunity to purify our hearts and strengthen our relationship with Allah. However, if we indulge in behaviour that is contrary to the spirit of Ramadan, we negate its benefits,” warns the Sheikh.

Scholars agree that certain actions can sabotage the spiritual gains of Ramadhan. Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa, quoting Prophet Muhammad who says: “Whoever does not give up false speech and evil actions, Allah is not in need of his leaving food and drink.”

Some of the practices that scholars says are detrimental in maintaining the spiritual significance of Ramadhan include the seemingly harmless practice of sleeping during the day to compensate for praying the entire night.

Eala MP and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar joins Muslims in breaking their fast (Iftar) in Kisauni, Mombasa County on February 24, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

Sheikh Rishad Rajab of Masjid Jibran warns against turning the day into night by sleeping excessively during daylight hours and staying awake all night.

“This is against the purpose of fasting, which is to develop taqwa (God-consciousness). The Prophet advised moderation in worship,” he explains.

Remain active

The Quran reminds us: *”And seek help through patience and prayer,” adding that moderation is key.

Another very dangerous practice is laziness. Ramadhan is a time for increased worship, not lethargic inactivity. Sheikh Khalifa states: “The Prophet Muhammad said, ‘The strong believer is better and more beloved to Allah than the weak believer,’. Therefore, Muslims should remain active in good deeds and avoid idleness.”

This, however, does not mean that engaging in all forms of entertainment has been prohibited, only when excessive engagement in games during fasting hours distracts from worship.

Scholars have often advised: “Use your time during Ramadhan wisely, engaging in in reading Quran, prayer, and Dhikr. Allah says: ‘And spend in the way of Allah and do not cast yourselves into destruction with your own hands’.”

But perhaps one of the biggest vices that many people engage in during the month of Ramadhan is the hosting of lavish Iftar parties.

Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, not lavish feasts. Sheikh Khalifa emphasizes, “The Prophet said, *’The best of charity is that which is given in Ramadhan.’ But this should be accompanied by sincerity, not show.” Excessive spending on Iftar parties may divert focus from worship.

Many people spend a huge budget which ironically increases during the period of fasting as opposed to the time when eating and drinking is allowed throughout.

Sheikh Khalifa further says that for the ultimate fasting experience, a worshiper should ensure that the fasting is gathering momentum for the last ten days.

The last ten nights of Ramadhan contain Laylat al-Qadr, a night better than a thousand months. Sheikh Khalifa urges Muslims to dedicate these nights to worship, citing the Quran: “Indeed, We sent the Quran down during the Night of Decree.” “Avoid distractions that prevent us from seeking Laylat al-Qadr,” warns the Sheikh.

While worship during the night is encouraged, Sheikh Rishad reminds us that the body has rights over us. The Prophet (pbuh) said, “Your body has a right over you.” Rest is necessary for health and sustained worship.

Overeating

Ramadan should foster spiritual growth, not materialism. Sheikh Khalifa warns: “Overindulgence in shopping and social gatherings can lead us away from the Quran and prayer.” This he says coupled with feasting throughout the night are detrimental in ruining and diminishing the quality of a Muslims fast.

Prophet Muhammad, in emphasizing moderation warned, “The son of Adam does not fill any vessel worse than his stomach.” Overeating during Ramadhan diminishes the energy for worship and harms health.

Where we should be preparing for Ramadhan, there are those who spend the entire time focused on Eid ul-Fitr.

While Eid is the special celebration marking the end of a month-long fasting period, Sheikh Khalifa reminds us to keep preparations simple and focus on gratitude. “The Prophet said, ‘The best Eid is the one that is simple and humble.’

Ramadan is a precious opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith and attain Taqwa. Sheikh Rishad Rajab and Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa stress that avoiding unproductive behaviours enhances the spiritual experience and leads to genuine closeness to Allah.