Gulf Energy's entry marks a new dawn for Turkana

Audio By Vocalize

A truck ferrying the first crude oil consignment from Lokichar, Turkana, arrives at the Changamwe KPRL storage facility in Mombasa on June 7, 2018 . [File, Standard]

For the people of Turkana, the arid winds carry a new scent not just of dust and resilience, but of tangible, burgeoning hope.

This collective awakening springs from a single, transformative announcement: The recent completion of Tullow Oil’s sale of its entire Kenyan interest to Gulf Energy E&P BV and the latter’s confirmation that it intends to invest heavily.

In Turkana, this is not merely a corporate transaction; it is a profound corporate rescue mission and a second chance to reclaim a destiny that once glittered on the horizon before fading into the painful economic anguish of Tullow’s operational pullback in 2020.

We remember the brief, golden post-discovery era nearly a decade ago when livelihoods improved, and Lodwar’s nightlife rivalled that of Nairobi and Mombasa. For once, Turkana felt integrally woven into the national fabric, and the withdrawal was a deep wound, a lesson in the volatility of hope deferred.

Now, in 2026, we stand at a pivotal crossroads, wiser and more strategically aware. We understand the dual reality of our time: Oil remains a valuable asset, but the global clock is ticking. The accelerating march of climate action is narrowing the window for fossil fuel production. This strips away the luxury of political dilly-dallying or bureaucratic gamesmanship. The moment demands not just action, but deliberate, inclusive, and fiercely protective action centred on the people of Turkana.

As the South Lokichar Field Development Plan (FDP) enters the critical phase of parliamentary approval, the political environment must rise above petty competition to embrace a singular, nationalistic goal: Making this project work for Kenya, through Turkana. The acquisition by Gulf Energy presents a clean slate and a test of our collective political maturity.

The political conversation must now shift from who gets credit to how we secure lasting value. Gulf Energy’s entry is an opportunity we must approach with the sharp acuity of a hunter and the structured vision of a CEO. While political hunters might be tempted to stalk personal gain, derailing progress, our collective focus must be locked on ensuring our people squeeze out every drop of benefit.

Assuredly, we have robust legal safeguards, including the Petroleum Act (2019) and the pioneering Turkana County Local Content Act (2024), alongside the Draft Petroleum (Local Content) Regulations (2025), which provide a formidable trinity of protection. Our task is to breathe life into these documents, making them adaptive, living frameworks that respond to our socio-economic and environmental realities. This is the cornerstone upon which trust will be built or broken.

Across Turkana, a quiet revolution of readiness is underway; the enduring Mungu amekumbuka Turkana (God has remembered Turkana) phrase is echoing with a specific demand: Inclusion in the value chain. From site preparation to pipeline maintenance, our people are ready to contribute honest labour and grow their skills.

Transport is in our DNA and is perhaps best illustrated by families owning a single Probox for hire to cooperatives managing truck fleets; over 200 registered SACCOs are poised to mobilise and provide solutions to Gulf Energy E&P BV.

From an oil and gas human capital perspective, dozens of Turkana’s sons and daughters are now graduates in petroleum engineering, geology, and environmental science from universities in Kenya and abroad. Alongside them stand mid-sized construction firms capable of handling significant contracts. This stratum offers Gulf Energy a “quick win”, a pool of local talent to accelerate development and ensure quality.

Dr. Ariko is the Turkana South MP