×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cane farmers want Comesa import safeguards extended

By Mohamed Awal | November 20th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

John Okoti Kamuye in his sugarcane farm in Bulecha village, Kakamega County. [Standard]

Sugarcane farmers are pushing for the extension of restrictions on sugar imports.

The Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation says with the looming expiry of import safeguards by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), farmers might lose market for their produce.

The safeguards allow Kenya to limit duty-free sugar imports from Comesa countries to a maximum of 350,000 tonnes annually.

Read More

The organisation's chairman Saulo Busolo said the safeguard measures, which were introduced in 2002 and have been extended nine times, have had some success.

“If the sugar imports keep coming without restrictions, it will not safeguard farmers and the prices of sugar will be depressed. In the end, the sugar industry will die,” he said.

Kenya’s sugar production cost is estimated at more than Sh60,000 per tonne, twice that of other key sugar-producing Comesa countries, making the country an attractive export market.

The call for the extension comes months after the Agriculture ministry banned the importation of raw cane and brown sugar.

The ban in July led to a decline in sugar production among local millers, who fill the deficit with the importation of raw sugarcane from Uganda. As it stands, the country currently is unable to compete with other member states on duty-free quota-free terms.

This made the government lease some State-owned factories that have declined due to mismanagement, corruption and influx of cheap imports.

Related Topics
Sugarcane farming Comesa imports Sugar imports
Share this story
Previous article
Death toll in Uganda's violent protests rises to 16
Next article
EABL under probe for unfair trade practices over bottles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cane farmers support CS Munya over sugar imports ban
Cane farmers support CS Munya over sugar imports ban

LATEST STORIES

Take notice: The person seated next to you could be mentally ill
Take notice: The person seated next to you could be mentally ill

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A banner year for film

A banner year for film
Winnie Makena 42 minutes ago
Huduma Namba and what it means for you

Huduma Namba and what it means for you
Mugambi Laibuta 42 minutes ago
Stray sex text throws in disarray Senate's Kepsa probe

Stray sex text throws in disarray Senate's Kepsa probe

Grace Ng'ang'a and Moses Njagih 42 minutes ago
Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni

Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni
Stevens Muendo 42 minutes ago

Read More

We're committed to modernisation of security sector- President Uhuru

Business News

We're committed to modernisation of security sector- President Uhuru

We're committed to modernisation of security sector- President Uhuru

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Business News

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Business News

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.