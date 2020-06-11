×
Counties furious over NHIF registration

By Fredrick Obura | October 6th 2020 at 10:03:14 GMT +0300

NHIF building in Nairobi (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Council of Governors is breathing fire over the ongoing NHIF registration by the national government.

Through a statement by its Chair Wycliffe Oparanya, COG says the ministry of health has overstepped its mandate conducting the process without proper consultation. Oparanya argues that the delivery of healthcare is a concurrent function, with a majority of the services provided by the county governments.

“It follows therefore that NHIF registration cannot be done in the Counties without consultation with County Governments. Such an important process can only be undertaken once the two levels of government have discussed and agreed on the modalities for delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

“Of importance to note also is that NHIF is an agent of delivering health services and it is a shared institution serving both levels of government. NHIF cannot proceed to implement any health programs in the Counties without consultation with County Governments.”

He called upon the ministry of health to stop the ongoing NHIF registration until the matter has been discussed between the Ministry and the Council of Governors.

Meanwhile, Governors have once again threatened to ground key services in the counties if Treasury fails to release money by end of this week.

Firing a warning shot over the weekend, Council of Governors chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the county bosses have been reduced to beggars in their quest to ensure county operations run smoothly.

He said governors have been forced to ask for loans from commercial banks, which charge exorbitant interests, for them to pay employees and run other key devolved units like health.

The governors now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to act swiftly and ensure the Treasury releases the county allocations with immediate effect, failure to which they will ground operations and send employees on compulsory leave.

 Mr Oparanya said counties have failed to meet their revenue collection targets due to the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, CoG tissued a similar warning following a stalemate on the passage of the third generation sharing formula and the approval of the County Revenue Act (CARA).

The governor noted that his own county has only managed to collect 50 per cent of the projected revenue asking President Kenyatta to intervene and ensure disbursement of funds to counties.

“Counties are really struggling to run the day to day activities due to lack of funds. Our own revenue collection has dropped by 50 per cent and this will affect some of our development plans earmarked for this financial year,” Oparanya lamented.

The county boss said the head of state should take it as a matter of urgency in order to salvage the counties from the cash crisis that has lasted for over four months now.

“For the last four months, we have not received any funds from the national government and this is greatly paralysing counties’ operations. I request the president to prioritize this matter when he returns from France and direct the National Treasury to release funds by Monday in order to save counties from further anguish,” He said.
 

