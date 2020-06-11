First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

KEBS Head of Metrology and Testing Dr Henry Rotich (third Right) hands over a KEBS Certificate to KAM Automotive Sector Chair and Mutsimoto CEO Ashit Shah (fourth left) as Mutsimoto and KEBS staff look on.

The first ever locally manufactured ventilator developed by Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ (KAM) Automotive Sector, led by Mutsimoto Limited, has been certified by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The ventilator, dubbed Pumuaishi 3.0, was unveiled in April this year and has been undergoing standards evaluation for certification at KEBS.

“We have worked together to improve Pumuaishi 3.0, to ensure that it can compete on the same level with those from other countries,” said Dr Henry Rotich, KEBS Director of Metrology and Testing.

The ventilator will be patented and produced for both local and export markets.

“We have worked closely with the government to develop Pumuaishi 3.0, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilator, which can be used on paediatrics and adults weighing up to 180kgs. This ventilator can go for a minimum of 24 hours without power, making it efficient in the event of power outages. It can also be charged using solar power, so it can be used in an ambulance,” said Ashit Shah, KAM Automotive Sector Chair and Mutsimoto Motor Company CEO.

He added that the certification of Pumuaishi 3.0 is a demonstration of the local manufacturing sector’s capacity and potential to be self-sufficient.

“Pumuaishi 3.0 has been made from locally sourced raw materials, with the involvement of experts from the Ministry of Health, Kenyatta National Hospital and KEBS. The invention brought together local experts from various fields, including programmers, Biomedical engineers, doctors and automotive engineers to develop,” said Ashit Shah.

KAM Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga, lauded the Sector for the initiative and urged Kenyans and the government to purchase locally produced goods.

“Local industry has continuously demonstrated its ability to supply goods and services of superior quality. We shall continue working with government on the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative, to continue promoting the local manufacturing sector to make Kenya the region’s export hub. In doing so, we can indirectly promote the economic growth of the country,” said Wakiaga.

She urged Kenyans to consume local content, saying, “As citizens, we must be deliberate about the consumption of locally made products for the sake of our country’s present and future economic sustainability. By buying Kenyan products, consumers widen the local market, increase liquidity and provide greater opportunities for innovations.”

Some of the companies that provided key experts in the development of the ventilator are Mutsimoto Motor Company, Mobius Motors, Kenyatta National Hospital and the Aga Khan University, among others.