EU lifts agribusiness with Sh22b funding

The 200 beneficiaries included early-stage and start-up companies, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), women and youth-led community-based organisations, as well as self-help groups. Mungai said they were selected for demonstrating the best scalability and potential for replication and growth of their product or service and thus the biggest potential to increase incomes for value chain stakeholders. Other attributes that were considered for selection included business model feasibility, which shows a clear and compelling mission to grow a sustainable and commercially viable agribusiness enterprise; the potential to adopt and leverage smart approaches that drive the growth of the agribusiness and social impact, including the potential to create decent employment opportunities for youth and women. EU Ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue said the huge interest in AgriBiz is an indicator that contrary to popular opinion, women and youth are embracing agribusiness activities.