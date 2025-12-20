KeNHA warns of traffic congestion on Nairobi - Nakuru highway

KeNHA warned mo torists not to drive on opposing lanes of the dual carriageway. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has alerted motorists travelling along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway to increased traffic volumes that have caused congestion at several sections of the road.

Through a post on its official X platform, KeNHA attributed the traffic snarl-ups mainly to lane indiscipline and overlapping by motorists, warning that such behaviour is worsening delays.

"Road users are urged to exercise patience, avoid overlapping, and strictly follow directions issued by traffic police officers and marshals to prevent prolonged delays," it stated.

KeNHA also confirmed that traffic has since been successfully restored along the Salgaa–Kibunja section, which had earlier experienced disruptions.

Motorists were reminded not to encroach onto opposing lanes of the dual carriageway, even when traffic on climbing lanes is slow-moving, noting that the practice poses serious safety risks.