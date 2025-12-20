Three killed as giant tree crushes house in Kisumu

Three family members were killed on Thursday night after a giant tree fell and crushed their house during a heavy downpour in Pamba Village, Kisumu East Sub-County.

According to relatives, the three, including two children aged six and eight, were crushed when the tree was uprooted by strong winds at around 7:00 pm.

The violent thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rainfall, swept through the area, leaving behind destruction, grief, and unanswered questions.

Eight family members were inside the house when the tree, locally known as the Pamba tree, fell, crushing the structure and trapping the occupants under the rubble.

“This is my brother whom I have lost, and this is a really unfortunate event that I will never forget,” said Festus Omoro, a close relative of the affected family.

“The Pamba tree has been standing here for decades, and now it has turned into a killer tree. Yesterday, there were eight people inside the house. We heard thunderstorms and shortly after, the tree fell and killed three people instantly.”

Omoro said the remaining five family members sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, with some currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Others are receiving treatment for serious injuries. This is an occurrence we were not prepared for. I have lost a brother who was a Jakom in this clan, and we are not happy about it,” he said.

The grieving relative described the devastation left behind by the fallen tree, noting that the family’s main house was completely destroyed, leaving the survivors homeless.

“As a family, we are asking the government, leaders, and well-wishers to come to our aid. This house was terribly destroyed by that tree, and we do not know where the family members who will be discharged from hospital will live,” Omoro said.

He added that burial arrangements for the deceased have become another burden the family cannot manage alone.

“We cannot afford burial arrangements. Let the government and well-wishers do something for us. This tree has been here for a long time and needs to be cut down. It is on government land, and we cannot do it ourselves. As long as it is still here, we may end up losing more lives,” he added.

Another relative, Kennedy Ouma, said he was away at work when the incident occurred and only learnt of the tragedy through a phone call.

“I was informed that something bizarre had happened in this village, and it really broke me down,” he said. “I rushed home immediately and found that three of my family members had been killed on the spot, while five others were taken to hospital.”

Ouma said he later visited the injured relatives in hospital, an experience he described as heartbreaking.

“I personally went to the hospital and confirmed that it had truly happened. Seeing their helpless bodies really broke me,” he said. “We are asking well-wishers to come to our aid. This house has been completely destroyed, and we need help to put up another one.”

He also expressed concern over the condition of his elderly grandmother, who was injured during the incident.

“Seeing my grandmother with her leg injured by the tree really broke me. As a family, we are deeply affected,” he said.

Neighbours who responded to the scene described moments of panic and confusion as screams pierced through the sound of heavy rainfall.

“Yesterday evening, the rain was really destructive, although it started like any other normal rainfall,” said Elsa Odipo, a neighbour of the affected family. “We heard thunderstorms, and shortly after that, we heard screams coming from our immediate neighbour’s compound.”

Ms Odipo said she rushed to the scene, only to be met by a horrifying sight.

“I was shocked to learn that three family members had been killed. It was heartbreaking to see the impact. Some of the family members are currently in ICU, others are receiving treatment, and the bodies of the deceased are lying at the JOOTRH mortuary,” she said.

She called on authorities to urgently remove the fallen tree, saying it has instilled fear among residents.

“We really want this tree to be cleared from this place. It has now become a frightening tree. We do not know what might happen tomorrow if it remains here,” she said.

Police in Kisumu have since launched investigations into the tragic incident.

Kisumu East Sub-County Police Commandant Edward Wafula Masibo confirmed that the accident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 18, when strong winds accompanying heavy rainfall uprooted a large tree at a homestead in Pamba Village.

“The incident was first reported by Okok Sub-location Assistant Chief Winnie Odundo, who notified officers at Gita Police Station,” Masibo said.

“While heavy rainfall was pounding the area at around 7:00 pm, strong winds uprooted a big tree which fell on the house of one of the villagers, killing three people instantly and completely destroying the main house,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Gordon Okeyo, 60; Alphonse Karer, eight; and Prince Kanyur, six. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble and taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary, where they are awaiting postmortem examinations.

Masibo said police officers from Gita Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the report.

“With the assistance of officers from the Kisumu County Government Fire Brigade and members of the public, we managed to remove the large log from the house and retrieve the three bodies,” he said.

The five survivors, who were trapped inside the house for several hours, were later rescued and rushed to JOOTRH, where they remain in critical condition.

The police commandant thanked members of the public for their swift response and cooperation despite the heavy rains, noting that their support played a critical role in the rescue efforts.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.