Hope for multi-billion mall as KRA relocates offices
The LBDA chair noted that despite businesses feeling the pinch of Covid-19, the mall has continued to attract tenants, with some penning deals to occupy the facility after completion of the Kisumu-Kakamega road. "Despite the tough times the country facing, none of our tenants has pulled out. A number of entrepreneurs have expressed interest in occupying the mall," he said. The mall which has been projected to generate about Sh230 million annually has since its completion in 2016 been struggling to find tenants with large swathes of spaces lying idle. Measuring about 60,000 square feet, the five-floor mega-investment has been hailed as one of the major investments likely to transform Kisumu's economy. And with the latest development, the mall could just a shot in the arm for the region's economy.
