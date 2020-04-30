Cheap loans beckon as CBK slashes key lending rate
SEE ALSO: Cooperative Bank plans to acquire Jamii Bora“The committee noted that the policy measures adopted in March were having the intended effect on the economy and are still being transmitted," said Dr Njoroge in a statement. "However, in light of the continuing adverse economic outlook, the MPC decided to augment its accommodative monetary policy stance. The MPC, therefore, decided to lower the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 7.00 per cent from 7.25 per cent.” Private sector credit grew by 8.9 per cent in the 12 months to March this year, with the manufacturing sector experiencing a bump of 17 per cent, building and construction 9.5 per cent and trade 7.8 per cent.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Transport and communication and consumer durables also recorded better growth at 7.1 and 24.1 per cent respectively. The committee had prior to yesterday's meeting broken away from its three-month sitting ritual, promising to sit earlier to monitor the progress of the economy.
SEE ALSO: MP wants Parliament to probe mobile lenders over alleged irregularities
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.