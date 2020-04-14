Peter Kamunyo Gathege appointed new NHIF Chief Executive

NHIF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Peter Kamunyo Gathege.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has appointed Dr Peter Kamunyo Gathege as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from April 14, 2020.Dr Kamunyo is a healthcare executive with 21 years’ experience ranging from clinical practise and healthcare management, medical insurance, the pharmaceutical industry, health care supply chain and strategic purchasing. Kamunyo has been the CEO of MedSource Group Limited for close to three years now and has also contributed to regional and global cooperate governance and efficient private sector participation as a non-executive board member at the Kenya Healthcare Federation and the East Africa Healthcare federation. He holds a master of science degree in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London. Prior to his master’s degree, he attained a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and surgery and a post graduate diploma in Sexual Transmitted Infections and HIV Management, both from the University of Nairobi.

With an added advantage of holding a Certificate of Proficiency in Insurance from the Kenya College of Insurance, the NHIF Board says it is confident that “Dr Kamunyo’s expertise and experience will enable him steer the Fund to achieving its core mandate of the implementation of the reforms in repositioning NHIF as a strategic purchaser of healthcare benefits towards the delivery of universal health coverage.” The announcement comes after NHIF had earlier on shortlisted three candidates in February for the position following a series of interviews conducted by the fund’s board. The board however directed the job search to start afresh, prompting the re-advertisement. “It is only the board that can call for an advertisement and I believe that this was done after consultations but at my level, I cannot ask them why they made that decision,” outgoing acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo said.

The board has announced that Dr Kamunyo was appointed following a competitive recruitment process.

