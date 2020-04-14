Peter Kamunyo Gathege appointed new NHIF Chief Executive
SEE ALSO: Kakamega private hospital enrols over 300 in free NHIF treatmentWith an added advantage of holding a Certificate of Proficiency in Insurance from the Kenya College of Insurance, the NHIF Board says it is confident that “Dr Kamunyo’s expertise and experience will enable him steer the Fund to achieving its core mandate of the implementation of the reforms in repositioning NHIF as a strategic purchaser of healthcare benefits towards the delivery of universal health coverage.” The announcement comes after NHIF had earlier on shortlisted three candidates in February for the position following a series of interviews conducted by the fund’s board. The board however directed the job search to start afresh, prompting the re-advertisement. “It is only the board that can call for an advertisement and I believe that this was done after consultations but at my level, I cannot ask them why they made that decision,” outgoing acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo said.
The board has announced that Dr Kamunyo was appointed following a competitive recruitment process.
