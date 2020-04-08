So you have been invited to a business lunch...
7. The more formal the meal and setting is, the less inclined you should be to eat with your hands. There is, however, a lengthy list of acceptable finger foods: bread, crisp bacon, pizza, hors d'oeuvres, corn on the cob, asparagus (provided it is not dripping with sauce), fried chicken (though perhaps not the breast), French fries (unless you are eating the rest of the meal with a knife and fork), and tacos (except for any filling that falls out, which you should retrieve with a fork). Of course, if your host is using a fork, you should do the same. 8. Hold the soup spoon by resting the end of the handle on your middle finger, with your thumb on top. Dip the spoon sideways at the near edge of the bowl, then skim away from you. Sip from the side of the spoon. To retrieve the last spoonful of soup, slightly tip the bowl away from you. 9. Done eating? There are a few rules to observe. Once a fork, knife or spoon has been used, it never goes back on the table. When you're taking a break, rest your fork and knife entirely on the plate. When you're finished, place them diagonally on the plate, side by side, with the handles at four o'clock. The knife blade should face the centre of the plate, not out towards another guest (an ancient sign of aggression). 10. Place the napkin on your lap immediately after sitting. If there is a host or hostess, wait for him or her to take their napkin off the table and place it in his or her lap. (An exception to this rule is buffet-style meals, where you should unfold your napkin when you start eating). 11. Blot or pat, but don't wipe mouth with napkin. Use your napkin frequently during the meal and always blot your lips before taking a sip of your beverage. 12. Temporarily leaving the table? Put your napkin on your chair soiled side up but hidden.
